Soybean harvest expected to start in mid-September for Paul Freeman

STARBUCK, Minn. – The weather pattern changed in late August and rain finally arrived in Pope, Douglas, and Otter Tail counties.

Paul Freeman measured over 3 inches of rain on Aug. 20.

Then, rain started falling every few days, with some severe weather, too. Storms on Aug. 24 lodged about 250 acres of Paul’s corn in the Kensington area. More wind raced across the region on Aug. 28, which will make harvest more challenging.

Paul talked with his crop insurance agent in mid-August. He wanted to be sure they were communicating with each other about the drought/severe weather conditions of the 2021 crop year.

“He’s putting in claim forms for just about everybody that he works with,” Paul said. “The adjuster will be calling, and I’ll let them know when I have yield to measure. It would be nice if I didn’t have a claim, that’s the hope every year, but there is a reason we have crop insurance.”

Paul noted the soybeans started turning color on Aug. 25-26. Once they start turning, it’s usually three weeks until they are ready to harvest. That puts soybean harvest around Sept. 15.

He scouted the soybeans and counted about 19-20 pods per plant. “That’s roughly the yield per acre,” he said, a 19-20 bushel per acre crop – about 40 percent of normal.

With harvest approaching, he cleaned out all the bins and had them ready for grain storage. Next on the list was putting row fingers for guidance on the Geringhoff corn head. He will harvest the soybeans using GPS guidance.