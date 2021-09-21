Soybean harvest season arrives in Pope County

STARBUCK, Minn. – Paul Freeman took a test drive with his combine and opened a soybean field near his machine shed.
“There are two crops out there,” he said. “What died from the drought is dry, and that’s most of the field. There are also green beans, here and there.”
The combine monitor read 7-20 percent moisture – the variable moisture was another daunting situation during an already frustrating 2021 growing season. The region experienced extreme heat, dryness, insect pressure and excessive wind.
To avoid elevator discounts, Paul was going to “bin” all the beans and push air through them to even out the moisture content. He expected to start soybean harvest Sept. 17-20.
“My situation is I’ve got to combine at least 100 acres to cover the floor of the bin to start running air,” he said. “The soybeans are going into a larger bin. When I start harvesting, I’m going to roll, so I’m getting all my ducks in a row now.”
He hand-shelled a couple of ears of corn and tested the moisture – about 34 percent.
Getting ready for harvest, Paul did a top end overhaul on a truck engine. There was a leak on the head, so he had to reseal the injector cups and recondition the head.
“I did it ‘by the book.’ I saw the cost, looked at the checkbook, and decided I better do it myself,” he joked.
He also inspected his farm trucks ahead of harvest. Having completed the state training to inspect trucks, he keeps everything up to code and displays the annual inspection decals.
“Things are coming together, we’re getting ready for harvest,” he said. “It is an exciting time of year to get out there and get something done. I can learn from this season and see what the rewards and rejections are in the field.”
With the days growing shorter and the crops losing their chlorophyll, Paul allowed himself a few moments of nostalgia to remember harvests gone by.
“I do miss when we had cattle – the smell of fresh-cut silage. Packing the alfalfa bales in the hay mow,” he said. “It was all part of harvest. Now with just grain harvest, I stay busy with the soybeans and corn.”
Every fall, Paul also takes a few moments to remember the kind acts of neighbors during the harvest of 1997. That fall, 24 years ago, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.
“What happened was the neighbors got together and took out my soybeans in one day,” he said. “Over a dozen combines were running that day.”
His dad experienced the same thing several years earlier in the spring. He was diagnosed with rhematic fever, and the neighbors came in and planted his crops.
“My dad asked, ‘I don’t hardly know you, why are you doing this?’ and they replied, ‘It’s like farming. If we’re going to survive, we must stick together.’”
Because of the kindness shown by others, Paul has served on many agricultural-related boards, in hopes of helping farmers and society.
He also wanted to pay it forward by taking EMT training.
What he didn’t know is that his EMT training and experience would help him directly in late August 2021.
Paul noticed his left side was tingling – his leg, arm, and cheek – an early sign of stroke. He decided to go into the emergency room immediately and receive a series of tests.
It turned out he had a light stroke – a small vein blockage. Now he’s changed his diet slightly, changed medication, and instead of taking a low-dose aspirin, he’s taking a full-dose aspirin.
“It’s all precautionary stuff because the next three months, I’m at a little higher risk,” he said.
Paul wants to encourage everyone to pay attention to those small signs your body sometimes gives you that something is wrong. It could be nausea, a lingering cough, even blood in the stool. These types of things need to be taken seriously and not ignored. Going to the doctor early may keep you alive and able to help your family and those around you for many years to come.