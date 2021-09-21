Soybean harvest season arrives in Pope County

STARBUCK, Minn. – Paul Freeman took a test drive with his combine and opened a soybean field near his machine shed.

“There are two crops out there,” he said. “What died from the drought is dry, and that’s most of the field. There are also green beans, here and there.”

The combine monitor read 7-20 percent moisture – the variable moisture was another daunting situation during an already frustrating 2021 growing season. The region experienced extreme heat, dryness, insect pressure and excessive wind.

To avoid elevator discounts, Paul was going to “bin” all the beans and push air through them to even out the moisture content. He expected to start soybean harvest Sept. 17-20.

“My situation is I’ve got to combine at least 100 acres to cover the floor of the bin to start running air,” he said. “The soybeans are going into a larger bin. When I start harvesting, I’m going to roll, so I’m getting all my ducks in a row now.”

He hand-shelled a couple of ears of corn and tested the moisture – about 34 percent.

Getting ready for harvest, Paul did a top end overhaul on a truck engine. There was a leak on the head, so he had to reseal the injector cups and recondition the head.

“I did it ‘by the book.’ I saw the cost, looked at the checkbook, and decided I better do it myself,” he joked.

He also inspected his farm trucks ahead of harvest. Having completed the state training to inspect trucks, he keeps everything up to code and displays the annual inspection decals.