Spraying, equipment maintenance, tee-ball equals a busy June for the Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – The official first day of summer may be June 20, but that hasn’t stopped early June temperatures from making farmers across the state feel like they’re in the dog days of summer.

Temperature readings across the state the first week of June sat in the 80s and 90s, even reaching triple-digits in some areas, and with drought conditions continuing to persist across the region, farmers have been longing for moisture.

“We could really use some rain,” said Preston Burchill. “We’re not completely burning up yet, but we sure could use some.”

Preston said they received about a tenth of an inch of rain on Friday, June 4, but that was it. Even though storms were passing through the area, they unfortunately were missing the Burchill fields.

“The storm last night (June 7) went around us to the south, and it’s all blue around us again right now, so I think tonight’s storm is going to go north of us. Sometimes you just don’t win.”

Preston and his father, Duane, have been busy spraying over the last couple weeks. All their beans have been sprayed, but they still have about 2,000 acres of corn left to get done.

All in all, the crops are emerging nicely on the Burchill farm.

“Everything has seem to come up well,” Preston said. “For the most part, it all looks good.”

Once spraying is wrapped up, Preston and his dad will move to start cleaning equipment and getting things ready for harvest in the fall.

Any welding that needs to be completed will be done by Preston. He was taught most of his welding tricks by his grandpa, Duane Sr.