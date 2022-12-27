Spring storms give premonition to prepare for winter storms

ASKOV, Minn. – Farmers and ranchers spend their lives outdoors, so if they sense the weather is trying to tell them something, it’s good to listen.

An example of that is what just happened at Beckers Angus.

David and Rose Becker purchased their Pine County farm back in 1990. There have been a few storms when they lost electricity, but nothing as bad as in the spring of 2022.

They lost electricity for four days this spring during severe weather that knocked down trees and lines.

“It didn’t bother us too much because the cows were all out on pasture, and they had water,” David said.

But after losing power in the spring, the Beckers knew it was time for some electrical work on the farm. They had an electrician install a generator outlet box on the outside of their home. Another generator outlet box was installed on the barn. The outlets have a transfer switch (mini-circuit breaker panel) that is installed next to the main circuit breaker panel.

It was a good decision to have the electrical work completed because the power went out in mid-December. The Beckers went two days without electricity, and the system worked well.

Using a 6,250-watt generator, David safely powered a light, their refrigerator, and two freezers. He moved the generator to the barn so he could pump water for the cattle, too.

The Beckers have a gas fireplace in their living room, and that kept their house at 68 degrees. All the electronics were unplugged to keep them safe from energy surges.

But what caused the loss of electricity? A storm that came through Dec. 13-17.

“This is one of the worst ice storms we’ve had,” David said.

The last time we spoke to David on Dec. 5, there was about 3 inches of snow on the ground. Giving this report on Dec. 19, David said the snowpack was above his knees.

According to reports from the Minnesota DNR, the storm started out as freezing rain, sleet, rain and slushy snow that moved north on Dec. 13-14.

“We got 8 inches of really wet snow,” he said. More snow was on the way, too.

A heavy coating of ice and snow covered electric lines and trees.

“The high-water content…overwhelmed some tree limbs, which then fell onto powerlines, knocking out power for customers in Pine County and neighboring areas of east central Minnesota,” the DNR reported.

An additional 13 plus inches of snow fell, with more on the way.

David and his son, Brian, cleaned the yards with the skid loader and its modified pick-up truck snowplow that works very well.

The bulls were moved to a smaller pen, and David started bedding them, as well as the heifers. Both groups were bedded with cornstalks.

“I load the cornstalk bale in the bale processor and spread it throughout the bedded area,” he explained.

The bale processor is also used each week to make a pile of ground hay.

Ground hay and corn silage is added to the total mixed ration mixer and formulations are delivered to each pen.

“I bumped up the feed for the bulls,” he said. “As they continue growing, we need to keep adjusting the feed ration.

“I probably won’t change my cow rotation,” he continued. “They do eat more when it’s cold, but I have corn silage in that ration. They are in good shape – 5-6 body condition score – that’s where I like them.”

Everyone at Beckers Angus wishes readers a very Happy New Year!