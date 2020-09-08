LEMMON, S.D. – The spring wheat has been harvested on the Hourigan farm located on the southwest North Dakota/northwest South Dakota border.
Rain the third full week in August delayed wheat harvest by a couple days, but harvest is finished for now as the fall crops continue to develop.
The soybeans are looking good.
“What beans didn’t get hail look excellent,” said Lance Hourigan, who farms with his dad, Bob. “Some of the fields with a lot of hail damage have been toast for a couple weeks.”
Lance said the early-maturing soybean variety is beginning to turn color.
“The later-maturing variety soybeans probably have one more week before they turn,” he said.
The sunflowers that did not get hail and are also looking excellent.
“All of the flowers are starting to or already have dropped petals and are turning color,” Lance said.
The Hourigans cow/calf pairs are doing well in spite of the heat of summer, and have plenty of water in all their pastures. However, the temperatures are expected to be cooler for the first week in September.
“We have good water supply in all of our pastures with wells and plenty of creeks in others, as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, Lance and Jaycea had their first baby, a little girl named Claire Ruby, weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
“We have lots of excited family,” Lance concluded.