Strohs perform last minute cleaning of Hereford bulls in prep for sale

KILLDEER, N.D. – The Stroh family is a week away from their 31st annual Ranch Ready Production sale, which will be held at the ranch on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.
“Those looking for hardy Hereford coming 2-year-old bulls – cake broke, raised on mama’s milk and North Dakota grass, and that are ready to go to work – are cordially invited to come to the sale,” said Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.
He added that those who can’t make it to the sale can register ahead of time and bid online at The Livestock Link (www.thelivestocklink.com) or call in.
In addition to the 48 registered coming 2-year-old Hereford bulls, the production sale will also feature a group of registered bred Hereford heifers and a group of commercial bred heifers.
“We’ve finished the catalog and it is up online at The Livestock Link, along with the videos of each bull in the sale,” Matt said, adding that he was pleased with the way the catalog turned out. The catalog was mailed out the week of Jan. 18.
Matt said he is proud of the work the family has put in raising this group of uniform seedstock bulls that were born in April/May of 2019, along with the females on the ranch.
On Jan. 15, two weeks before the sale, Matt said they were gearing up to prepare the barn for the sale and “blowing out” the bulls so that they look their best.
“It is getting down to crunch time, that is for sure,” he said.
But first they had to check for any fallen branches or other damage from heavy winds that swept through southwestern North Dakota on Jan. 14-15.
Matt said they had some strong wind gusts, up to 80 miles per hour.
“It was plenty noisy on Thursday (Jan. 14),” he said.
There were several western region communities that were without power for a time, according to the National Weather Service.
“We didn’t have as high of wind gusts as some other places. Montana had some strong wind storms and so did places further south from our ranch,” he said. “We were pretty lucky we didn’t get any of those 115 mile per hour wind gusts that were clocked.”
When it gets windy, the Stroh’s cows find an area where they can get out of the wind and “hunker down.”
“When you are living in a continental climate, such as we have here, it is the hardest area to predict weather,” Matt said.
After doing morning chores on Jan. 15 and checking for damage from the wind, which wasn’t significant, Matt walked through the bull pens to make sure all the animals were okay.
“I was making sure everyone was healthy,” he said. Matt and Mike did the same with the cows, as well as the spring 2020 heifers and young bulls.
Matt also checked the corrals and pens to see if anything needed repairing or fixing.
“We’re cleaning up and getting the ranch ready for the sale,” he said.
Closer to the sale, on Friday, Jan. 29, Matt’s main focus was readying the barn.
“We have a set of hanging bleachers that we’ll pull down. And we also have a set of bleachers that we need to put together and set up,” he said.
The Livestock Link guys will come in and set up large TVs for customer viewing.
The night before the sale, the Strohs will move the bulls and a group of registered bred heifers and commercial bred heifers into pens east of the sale barn.
“We’ll feed and water them the night before and water again in the morning, making sure everyone is happy and chewing their cud,” Matt said.
Those coming to the bull sale can check out the bulls in the morning and ask questions of any of the Strohs.
“We’ll put the coffee on and have doughnuts,” he said. “Guys come and they are making decisions about what they need and want for their herd.”
They will bring in tables and set them up for a beef luncheon before the sale so people can sit and eat.
Meanwhile, on the weekend of Jan. 23-24, the Strohs planned on collecting all the final data on the bulls in the sale.
A couple of days before the sale, they will run the bulls through the chutes to measure final weights and collect all the data. The final weight will be included in a supplement at the door on sale day.
“Just before sale day, we’ll do one of the messiest jobs – blowing off the bulls. We’ll make sure we have dust masks for that,” Matt said, adding that because they are coming 2-year-olds, they have been raised on grass longer than yearlings and are able to cover more cows more effectively right away. “They accumulate dust from the time they are born to the time sale day rolls around.”
From now until sale day, the Strohs will be very busy, but happy to see the results of their careful breeding.
“We have had some guys calling and asking questions, and that is a good sign of optimism in the beef industry,” he said. “It is slowly ratcheting up to the sale, and we will be going 100 miles per hour the week of the sale.”
Dawn has been busy teaching, and in her off hours she has been helping the family prepare for their production sale.
“She’s very intelligent, knowledgeable and a good person to have around here,” Matt said. “We are a family-run operation and we’ve all pitched in to make sure the sale goes well. We’re definitely looking forward to it.”
For more information, see the Stroh’s website at https://strohherefordranch.com, or see the catalog and video at www.thelivestocklink.com.