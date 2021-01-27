Strohs perform last minute cleaning of Hereford bulls in prep for sale

KILLDEER, N.D. – The Stroh family is a week away from their 31st annual Ranch Ready Production sale, which will be held at the ranch on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.

“Those looking for hardy Hereford coming 2-year-old bulls – cake broke, raised on mama’s milk and North Dakota grass, and that are ready to go to work – are cordially invited to come to the sale,” said Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.

He added that those who can’t make it to the sale can register ahead of time and bid online at The Livestock Link (www.thelivestocklink.com) or call in.

In addition to the 48 registered coming 2-year-old Hereford bulls, the production sale will also feature a group of registered bred Hereford heifers and a group of commercial bred heifers.

“We’ve finished the catalog and it is up online at The Livestock Link, along with the videos of each bull in the sale,” Matt said, adding that he was pleased with the way the catalog turned out. The catalog was mailed out the week of Jan. 18.

Matt said he is proud of the work the family has put in raising this group of uniform seedstock bulls that were born in April/May of 2019, along with the females on the ranch.

On Jan. 15, two weeks before the sale, Matt said they were gearing up to prepare the barn for the sale and “blowing out” the bulls so that they look their best.

“It is getting down to crunch time, that is for sure,” he said.