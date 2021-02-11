Strohs ready barn, area for annual production sale at ranch

KILLDEER, N.D. – The Stroh family stayed busy in late January finishing up final preparations for their 31st annual Ranch Ready production sale.

“We ran our Hereford coming 2-year-old bulls through the chute and scrubbed them for the sale,” said Matt Stroh, who operates Stroh Hereford Ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.

Neighbors and friends helping the Strohs were Phil Dukart, Garrett Leland, Marianne Gartner, Caitlyn Welch, Chris Gartner and Jordan Martin.

“We appreciated their help. We had a good crew to get everything done and the bulls and bred heifers are all looking good for the sale,” Matt said prior to sale day.

They cleaned off the hocks and knees on the animals and planned to run them through again on Feb. 3, the day before the sale.

“We blow them off the day before the sale to get all the straw off from laying on bedding, as well as all the dust and dandruff that gets caught in their hair coats. We want them nice and clean for the sale,” he said.

Each animal has a final weight taken at that time.

In addition, each bull had a scrotal measurement taken, as customers want to know that measurement.

“We take the scrotal measurement for their use in making decisions on buying bulls,” Matt said.

When the Strohs do the final blow out, if they see a tag that is coming off or is damaged, that tag gets replaced.

“We’ll replace that so it can be easily read,” he said.

After the dry conditions during the first two weeks in January, at least a couple of inches of snow fell and stayed around with temperatures dipping into the single digits. However, nice weather was expected for the early February sale as temperatures warmed to start the month. The warm spell also helped the Strohs quickly get the sale barn ready.