KILLDEER, N.D. – At Stroh Hereford Ranch in the southwestern region of the state, the Stroh family is working with their new-crop calves, photographing bulls and heifers for their annual production sale, and preparing a heifer as a donation heifer for their breed association.
Mike and Dawn Stroh operate the ranch with their two sons, Lucas and Matt.
For the North Dakota Hereford Association (NDHA), Matt clipped the registered donation heifer and got her ready for the North Star Classic (NSC).
At the NSC, the NDHA will have a sale on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the North Dakota Winter Show Building in Valley City at 3 p.m.
“We are donating SHR Prairie Rose 067 to the NSC raffle. She stems from a long line of highly productive mother cows and her dam was recognized as an American Hereford Association Dam of Distinction. She will add muscle and maternal power to a program,” Matt said, adding he has her photo on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
The family recently finished taking individual photos of the registered bulls in the 2021 sale for their sale catalog and to put online.
The Stroh’s 31st annual production sale will held at their ranch on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021. They will be selling coming two-year-old registered bulls and 20 registered heifers.
To take individual photos of the registered bulls, they had some help from a neighbor. Phil Dukart and his younger brother, Joe Dukart, arrived to help the Strohs set up the bulls for the photos.
To take the photos, Matt said they stood on either side of a long walkway outside the holding pen where the registered bulls were.
“We wanted the bulls set up the right way so our photographer, Casey St. Blanc, could take a good picture,” Matt said. “We would pull one bull out of the holding pen and then have the bull walk down to one side of the pen and then stop where another person is waiting.”
St. Blanc takes photos of each bull as the bull stops at the other side of the pen.
“Some bulls will set up right away and some take a little longer. We want their feet in a certain way and their ears in a certain direction,” he said. “If we don’t get the photo the first time, the bull will walk back to the other side, and we’ll take a photo there.”
By 2 p.m., they finished taking photos of the bulls. That gave St. Blanc time to take photos of the Hereford heifers in the sale.
Matt acknowledges Herefords are indeed photogenic.
“My grandpa and I would say there is nothing better looking than a Hereford cow with her calf in belly-deep grass,” he said.
Meanwhile, Matt has been working with the newly-weaned 2020 calves.
The new-crop calves are in two lots at Mike and Dawn’s place, with one area for the heifer calves and one for the steer and bull calves.
“They are doing well. We are getting them started on a ration to develop them into what we want them to be in terms of breeding stock,” Matt said.
He fed them loose hay in a hay feeder when they were first weaned.
“We walked through the pens three times a day to check on their health and make sure they were doing well,” he said. “Once they settled down after weaning, we started them on a little silage and grain.”
Now, Matt feeds them loose hay, a couple pounds of silage and a pound of grain.
“We are just starting to ease them into a ration to develop properly, stay healthy and follow a good growth pattern,” he said. “You have to step them into it.”
The calves have been used to mother’s milk and grass over the summer.
“We want them to be a sound yearling and later a sound bull or a sound cow,” he said. “We take it nice and easy so there is a healthy growth curve,” he said.
With the forecast calling for relatively nice weather during the last week of November, Matt and Mike planned to preg-check the registered heifers and cows.
“We have had some nice days. It was in the 50s and sunny the day we took photos of the bulls,” Matt said.
Matt is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Nov. 28, and he’ll be spending it by facilitating the NFR Calcutta in Amidon, N.D.
“I enjoy auctioneering and it will be a fun way to spend my birthday,” Matt said. “Later, I may grab dinner with some friends, time permitting.”
For more on Stroh Hereford Ranch, see their website at https://strohherefordranch.com.