Sunflower, flax harvest ahead for Davidsons

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan Davidson decided to take a short break from harvesting at the end of September to try and prepare the farmyard and shop for the season ahead.

He expected to get rolling with harvest again the following week.

“I’ve been working on the yard, getting ready for winter, just picking up and clearing stuff and making it easier to bring equipment in and work on it in the shop,” said Ryan, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and two kids, Gracelyn and Gavin.

Ryan is storing machines in a couple of outbuildings on the farm. They bring machinery into the shop as it is needed in order to work on it in the large, heated shop during the fall and winter.

A couple of jobs that Ryan would like to finish before the snow falls include digging some rocks and removing a row of dead trees that are alongside an old slough that border a field.

“There were some big, tall trees that were all dead, and we’ve pushed them down so they wouldn’t fall into the field. I had a buddy come out with his track hoe and we at least got them removed, but now we need to pile them up and burn them,” he said. “The trees had been underwater for quite a few years, so that’s a major job we need to finish.”

Harvesting is nearing the end stage, with flax and sunflowers left to cut.

“We desiccated the flax last week because it was regrowing. It is ready now, and we’ll probably get going on it next week (first week of October),” he said. “We’ll get some stuff done around the yard first and get ready for sunflowers.”