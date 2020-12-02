LUVERNE, N.D. – Thanks to “absolutely gorgeous” weather in late November, Jordan Svenningsen is delighted with the feed he is saving.
“I have calves in the yard that I have been feeding, but I haven’t fed the main herd a thing – they are still grazing out on the cover crop,” Jordan said. “So far I have gotten about two weeks longer on it than I thought I was going to.
“(The cover crop) is rye we seeded to graze the cows on. Next spring I am going to cut, rake and bale it and then put some no-till soybeans in that ground, so we are going to ‘double-crop’ a little bit,” he continued. “We have done it before and this is going to be two quarters worth of rye. It has worked out so far, but we’ll be doing it on a few more acres next year.”
While many farmers have moved to raising just corn and soybeans with maybe a few acres of wheat on the side, Jordan still maintains a very diverse cropping rotation in response to the low crop prices of the last few years.
“We have grown some field peas and Dad has put in some barley,” he noted. “This last year we had a couple quarters of oats in and we have a little bit of winter wheat seeded for next year. In the past, we have also grown a bunch of buckwheat, too. We don’t usually raise them all in the same year.”
Having such a wide variety of crops can create added work at harvest time when you have to make adjustments to the combine for the different crops.
“One year we were combining rye and then we had to switch the concaves out to combine field peas and then we switched the concaves out again to combine wheat and then again before soybeans,” he explained. “My agronomist actually came up to me with a flax bid for next year, but I am not enthused about trying to grow flax.”
In addition to caring for the cattle, much of Jordan’s time lately has been spent putting the finishing touches on his “shouse” and getting it ready to move into. His “shouse” is a new building that combines a shop and the family’s living quarters in one building.
It is a Foltz Building that contains a 50-foot by 72-foot shop with a 50-foot by 40-foot living area attached to it. They share a wall and he had figured on being able to move into the living area by Christmas, but that is likely to be delayed for a couple weeks since the finishing work is running about two weeks behind normal.
On Nov. 23, Jordan hauled a load of cull cows to the auction in Aberdeen, S.D. Earlier he had pregnancy-checked the herd and now he was marketing the open cows, as well as a couple with bad feet and even one with a bad temper, or as Jordan called her, a “man-eater.”
“She charged me in the pen last spring when she was calving,” he said. “I got tossed to the ground and stepped on. Sometimes I like to think that I am pretty quick, but I guess I wasn’t that quick.”
Finally, Jordan added to his equipment line over the past couple weeks. He made a trip out west and purchased a feed wagon that will allow him to mix the ration better, weigh what is being fed and actually cut down on the time it takes to feed the herd each morning. He usually feeds some sugarbeet tailings to the cows, but he had a hard time mixing them in when feeding with a tractor loader. Now with the feed wagon, he also plans on adding some distillers’ grain into the ration, as well, since the feed wagon will doing a good job of combining it in the ration.
Using a feed wagon will also benefit his herd health.
“I think I had a handful of cows abort last year because they were fighting when I was feeding them,” he explained. “This year, by using the feed wagon, they shouldn’t be fighting over the feed quite as bad. Cows are a little meaner to each other than a guy would think.”
(Editor’s note: Jordan Svenningsen and Tiffannie Justesen have a three-month-old son named Grayson – not a daughter, as reported in the last issue.)