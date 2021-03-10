Svenningsen family starts moving into new house

LUVERNE, N.D. – Tuesday, March 2, was a day the Svenningsen family had been looking forward to for a long time – they were finally starting to move into their new house.
“We just got a bunch of stuff moved into the new house,” Jordan Svenningsen said. “We are going to spend our first night here tonight (March 2). There is still a lot of work to do yet, such as the trim around the windows and putting the doors in, but we have running water, we have appliances and we are finally going to start living here. It feels pretty good.”
A crew was scheduled the next day to show up and lay carpet. He hoped to finish up the trim work within the following week.
Calving season continues at the ranch, and Jordan says it’s going very well. They have lost a couple calves during the birthing process, but they have also had a couple sets of twins, so they are even in calf numbers so far.
“We have between 90-100 calves on the ground right now, so that is pretty good – usually they say 50-60 percent of the herd calves during the first cycle,” he said. “Last year, we started adding in the neighbor’s cows and they normally didn’t start calving until late March or April, so his cow’s won’t catch up to mine in the first cycle. I anticipate in the next cycle we will be getting 60 percent of his done and a bunch more of mine.”
On Sunday, Feb. 28, Jordan did his “barnyard shuffle” – sorting the herd in different pens, depending on their calving stage. This allows him to make better use of his facilities.
“Everything worked out well that day, even through the weather turned a little colder and we received some snow,” he said.
Unlike many, Jordan still isn’t too concerned yet about the lack of moisture, since he is a firm believer of getting precipitation 90 days after a foggy period and he hopes that moisture comes in the form of rain rather than snow.
“I feel that 90-day theory is true about 95 percent of the time,” he claims. “We had fog 13 out of 15 days, and as long as that plays true, we should have plenty of moisture this spring – whether it comes in tenth increments or inch increments, we should have moisture.”
As planting season draws close, Jordan is starting to make some plans. He recently ordered some gauge wheels and discs for the planter, and once the weather gets a little warmer and calving slows down a little, they will pull the planter out of the shed and start getting it ready.
“I have heard that certain varieties of corn seed might be hard to get this spring,” he said. “With the price of soybeans going up, I can scrap every acre of wheat I planned on putting in.”
The cold snap in February also has caused some concern, since Jordan has two quarters of winter wheat planted and some rye. He is fearful the alfalfa stand might have been injured.
“Rye grows like a weed and you can have no snow cover and it will start growing in the spring,” he said. “I usually leave the alfalfa tall enough so it catches snow during the winter, but we haven’t had hardly any snow.”
Finally, Jordan finished up his tax material recently – meeting the filing deadline, so that is one big job that has now been completed.