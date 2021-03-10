Svenningsen family starts moving into new house

LUVERNE, N.D. – Tuesday, March 2, was a day the Svenningsen family had been looking forward to for a long time – they were finally starting to move into their new house.

“We just got a bunch of stuff moved into the new house,” Jordan Svenningsen said. “We are going to spend our first night here tonight (March 2). There is still a lot of work to do yet, such as the trim around the windows and putting the doors in, but we have running water, we have appliances and we are finally going to start living here. It feels pretty good.”

A crew was scheduled the next day to show up and lay carpet. He hoped to finish up the trim work within the following week.

Calving season continues at the ranch, and Jordan says it’s going very well. They have lost a couple calves during the birthing process, but they have also had a couple sets of twins, so they are even in calf numbers so far.

“We have between 90-100 calves on the ground right now, so that is pretty good – usually they say 50-60 percent of the herd calves during the first cycle,” he said. “Last year, we started adding in the neighbor’s cows and they normally didn’t start calving until late March or April, so his cow’s won’t catch up to mine in the first cycle. I anticipate in the next cycle we will be getting 60 percent of his done and a bunch more of mine.”

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Jordan did his “barnyard shuffle” – sorting the herd in different pens, depending on their calving stage. This allows him to make better use of his facilities.