Svenningsen moves cows from the field to the yard with calving coming up

LAVERNE, N.D. – Jordan Svenningsen has returned from a week-long vacation in Arizona, and one of the first things he did upon his return was to move all of his cows from the field into the yard on Jan. 18. He moved the cows into the yard because more snow had fallen in the field, so with calving time coming up fast, he needed to have the cows closer to the calving facilities.

“We are working on getting geared up for calving and I had the vet lined up earlier this morning to Bangs vaccinate the heifers from last year,” Jordan said. “You are supposed to vaccinate them before they are a year old, so we are cutting that pretty close now.

“Hopefully tomorrow, when it is nice out, we will play the shuffle around the yard and those that are showing a little bit can be moved into the calving pen and get used to the whole routine,” he continued. “Those that are a little further off will probably be moved down to the other farm for a while until they get closer. I don’t get too overly excited until I see the first calf on the ground.”

Jordan noted that the string of nice weather and fairly warm temperatures while he was gone was a good thing.

“That made me not worry about the cattle at home,” he said. “The weather has been fantastic.”

He had no early calving surprises while he was on vacation, and there was also big progress was made in another area – the sheet rock, mudding and taping was finished by the crew and Jordan is now ready to paint the new house he is building. He bought some heavy latex paint with primer and he was on his way to Valley City to rent an industrial paint sprayer when we visited with him.