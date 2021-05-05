Three generations of the Burchill family raise corn, soybeans in eastern ND

PAGE, N.D. – Preston Burchill and his family are ready to start planting this spring, but cool weather near the end of April has kept the planting equipment out of the fields.

“We’re hoping to get started in the next week or so, whenever it warms up,” Preston said on April 22 with high temperatures hovering in the low 40s. “The sun was out today, so it was fairly tolerable.”

Preston, who turns 30 years old this August, farms with his father, Duane Jr., and grandfather, Duane Sr., on their 5,000-acre farm in eastern North Dakota. They are also helped by Joel Fugelstad, a hired farmhand.

“We raise corn and soybeans,” Preston said. “We’re probably about 70 percent soybeans and 30 percent corn, maybe 60/40 depending on the year.”

The family works as a team, each doing their part and helping each other out to make sure they raise the best crops they can.

“Our hired man and my dad are more mechanically inclined, and I’m kind of the fixer for stuff,” he said. “Right now I’m welding on a trailer. Besides my Grandpa, I’m the only one who does any kind of fabrication stuff.”

This year will be Preston’s eighth year of farming since graduating from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton where he studied farm management.

“I always wanted to come back to the farm,” he said. “I like being my own boss and tinkering on equipment. You get to meet a lot of interesting people in this occupation, and I guess it’s always been in my blood.”

Duane Jr. is described by Preston as the “head” of the farm. Though still active in farm work, Duane Sr. transitioned the farm to Duane Jr. when Preston came back from school.