Walk into the fields to understand full extent of drought

From a pickup’s eye-view, most of Minnesota’s crops looked okay in early August.
A closer look, though, offered a different picture.
“You get out in the field, and it’s disappointing,” said Paul Freeman, of the area hard hit by drought. “The pod counts in the soybeans were numbering in the ‘teens.’ There were more blossoms coming, but those blossoms will abort if we don’t get any rain.”
The soybeans looked best in no-till fields where the soil and moisture were not mechanically disturbed, he added.
In the dry areas, the corn was having a hard time pollinating.
“There might be some blank spots on the ears,” he reported. “I'm getting past that hope for an average crop. It’s deteriorating each day, and it just stays in the 80s and 90s.
“You wonder if some of the pollination problems could be from the smoke we’ve had to endure. It’s just a lot of unusual things getting thrown at this crop.”
The crop insurance adjuster will be visiting many of Paul’s fields this year. Agronomists were encouraging farmers to go through their financials before purchasing additional inputs for the 2021 drought area.
While rain could still help the 2021 crop, much of the damage has been done. The rain has a larger purpose for restoring the water table and soil moisture for 2022 and beyond.
Farming across the region, Paul said his cornfield by Nelson, Minn., was doing better than his fields near the Starbuck home farm. Eastern Douglas County received a little more rain.
After farming for more than 40 years, Paul’s suggestion to younger farmers is not to worry about the very poor years. There are always going to be crop years where it is your turn for the drought, or hail, or floods, or something else that is not controllable.
“I want to raise the best crop every year that I can, so I have to forget those poor crop years,” he said. “I will learn what I can from them, but the focus is on the following year to raise the best crop that I can.”
With a continual emphasis on improving quality of life and quality of farming, Paul had a pivotal role in the University of Minnesota’s AGREETT program. In 2015, Minnesota legislators passed the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Tech Transfer program. With a multi-year $5 million state investment, the University can hire new faculty and Extension educators to address the challenges facing agriculture.
As of February 2021, 31 faculty and Extension educators had been hired to focus on the issues of clean water, crop and livestock productivity, microbial science, soil fertility, ag technology, pest resistance and climate change.
The AGREETT advisory panel includes leadership from 21 organizations that have been interested in seeing additional and highly qualified educators available to help agriculture and farmers.
“When we’re talking about legislation, so often we’re talking about defense – protecting what we have – and I’ve always said we have to do that, but you also have to have at least one item of offense,” he said. “We pushed AGREETT. It involves cooperation with several ag groups. University of Minnesota was needing a boost on their research, so commodity groups worked together and got the AGREET program.”
To learn more about AGREET and the many staff people who have used this program for successful ag research, Extension, and teaching, please visit agreett.umn.edu/home.