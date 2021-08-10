Walk into the fields to understand full extent of drought

From a pickup’s eye-view, most of Minnesota’s crops looked okay in early August.

A closer look, though, offered a different picture.

“You get out in the field, and it’s disappointing,” said Paul Freeman, of the area hard hit by drought. “The pod counts in the soybeans were numbering in the ‘teens.’ There were more blossoms coming, but those blossoms will abort if we don’t get any rain.”

The soybeans looked best in no-till fields where the soil and moisture were not mechanically disturbed, he added.

In the dry areas, the corn was having a hard time pollinating.

“There might be some blank spots on the ears,” he reported. “I'm getting past that hope for an average crop. It’s deteriorating each day, and it just stays in the 80s and 90s.

“You wonder if some of the pollination problems could be from the smoke we’ve had to endure. It’s just a lot of unusual things getting thrown at this crop.”

The crop insurance adjuster will be visiting many of Paul’s fields this year. Agronomists were encouraging farmers to go through their financials before purchasing additional inputs for the 2021 drought area.

While rain could still help the 2021 crop, much of the damage has been done. The rain has a larger purpose for restoring the water table and soil moisture for 2022 and beyond.

Farming across the region, Paul said his cornfield by Nelson, Minn., was doing better than his fields near the Starbuck home farm. Eastern Douglas County received a little more rain.