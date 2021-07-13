Weather forecasts not always accurate, especially in dry years

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – Reading the weather outside is sometimes more accurate than reading the forecast.

After many years of farming, Paul Freeman had a pretty good idea the forecast wasn’t right on the day he needed to spray.

“The internet said 90 percent chance of rain, so I said, ‘That great of a chance of rain – it won’t rain,’ and I went out and sprayed,” he said.

Radar was a little more accurate. The “green for rain” was splitting around Paul’s area and going north and south.

So, he completed his spraying successfully.

There may need to be some more weed control, though – because of the drought.

The drought-stressed lambsquarters and ragweed looked “sick” before they were sprayed. These tough weeds didn’t take up the herbicide, so there was some escape.

“I’m debating if it’s worth taking a cultivator out there or not,” he said. “I have to balance that with the increased moisture loss if I stir it up.”

In this case, he’ll wait and see if it does rain. A little less than half an inch of rain fell on the morning of July 6, with more rain in the forecast.

Paul talked with his Centrol agronomist, Brent Werven, on the morning of July 5.

There was good news despite the drought.

The agronomist pulled soil samples the last week of June and found moisture six inches down. Some farmers have found corn roots as deep as the plants were tall. On average, the roots were about two feet deep ahead of pollination.

It is amazing, Paul added, to think that the number of corn rows around the ear has already been determined. The length of the ear will depend on pollination, as well as the energy and water available to the plant after tasseling.