ASKOV, Minn. – In a snow-filled winter like 2022-23, the crew at Beckers Angus appreciated their easy-doing registered Black Angus herd.

Many hours were spent moving snow and adding bedding. Fortunately, the cattle were comfortable and calm, and that gave David Becker and his family time to move snow for days.

They experienced every type of precipitation this winter – from small half-inch snowsqualls to winter storms of over a foot of snow.

Here is a breakdown of their various snow events in 2022-23 based on the reports David gave through the winter:

• Dec. 5, 2022 – About 3 inches of snow lay on the ground in Pine County.

“We’ve been getting quite a bit of snow – we didn’t get rain all summer, but we are getting all these little events, half-inch, a dusting, or 3 inches. It’s warmed up and then it melts, and then we get another 3 inches,” he said. “It’s been windy, too.”

• Dec. 19, 2022 – The snow depth was 2 feet. On Dec. 13, a strong storm started out as freezing rain, sleet, rain and slushy snow. About 21 inches of snow fell over four days. A heavy coating of ice and snow covered the electric lines and trees. David and his wife, Rose, spent two days without electricity. David and his son, Brian, cleaned the yards with the skid loader and its modified pickup truck snowplow.

• Dec. 21-24, 2022 – An “Arctic ground blizzard” occurred with wind chills of -25 to -45 degrees and 5-8 inches of snow in east central Minnesota.

As of Dec. 29, Askov had a snow depth of 15-plus inches, according to the DNR. The Duluth News Tribune reported on Jan. 1, 2023, that Duluth broke its December snowfall record with 44.7 inches. The Tribune said the previous record was 43.3 inches, recorded in 1950.

• Jan. 15-16, 2023 – The snow on various farm building roofs was filled with moisture, but it wasn’t melting or sliding off the barn roofs because of a lack of sunshine.

At the time of his report on Jan. 16, the Beckers had eight calves – seven females and one bull. There were about 20 head inside the barn ready to calve.

In the calving barn pole shed, David happened to look up and noticed the rafters were bowed downward. One 2x4-inch board was broken.

Trying to work as safely as possible, he climbed up the roof, and pushed the deepest of the snow off the roof. The rafters sprang back up about 4 inches. He called a professional to clean off the rest of the roof. It wasn’t safe to clean snow off a metal roof without the proper equipment.

• Jan. 30, 2023 – Temperatures varied between 20 to -20 degrees. The first run of AI calves was completed.

Watering, feeding, and bedding were top priorities. Rose watched the grandchildren while David, Brian, and Brian’s wife, Rebecca, worked the cattle.

• Feb. 13, 2023 – It was unusually warm for Feb. 6-13, with daytime temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s. Nights were 0-20 degrees. Feed lots and roads turned soft as the snow melted during the day and then refroze each night. Township road grader operators scraped roads, and David was doing the same things with his skid loader.

“The driveway, the part we have been plowing, is all mush,” David said.

The second round of AI calves began showing up Feb. 9.

• Feb. 28, 2023 – Winter weather continued with a snowstorm on Feb. 21-23. The Beckers received 6 inches of snow, along with strong winds. Temperatures moved well below zero.

Just 10 cows had yet to drop their calves. David figured about 70 percent or more of the calves are heifers this year.

• March 14, 2023 – A “Super-Duper Clipper” came through Askov and the surrounding area on March 10-12. Well over a foot of snow fell at Beckers Angus Ranch.

It was the same weekend as the annual production sale. Travel was difficult, but the sale took place anyway.

Some sales were made via LiveAuctions.tv. The crew from American Angus Hall of Fame also made it to the sale and did a great job of selling the Beckers’ bulls and heifers.

“Before the sale, I was plowing late at night to keep ahead of it,” he said. “I knew I would have to redo the big parking lot area. I was up early in the morning going over it again.”

• March 24, 2023 – The Beckers experienced one of their snowiest winters ever. As of March 23, 2023, the snow depth in Askov was higher than 99 percent of the time, according to Minnesota DNR.

One additional storm brought 3-4 inches more of snow to the farm. Duluth received 121.3 inches of snow – the sixth snowiest winter on record.

A trip southwest

As of March 24, David had delivered about half of the sold bulls and heifers. This day, he was delivering a bull and heifer to Ivanhoe, Minn. – about 240 miles to the southwest.

“There isn’t quite as much snow down here. The piles aren’t as high as up north,” he said.

He wanted to deliver more bulls and heifers, but customers wanted him to wait as long as possible. He will deliver until April 30. The customers are short on space because of all the snow. Some are having difficulties keeping the cows in because the snow is so high that they can walk over the fence.

Once all the bulls are moved to their new farms, Beckers Angus will focus on feeding out cattle for the custom butcher market. They have locker dates reserved for July.

As the growing season approaches, the Beckers are planning to plant 86-92 CRM corn – mostly for chopping. If there is enough rain to produce a good crop, they hope to combine some corn for grain. They also plant oats for feeding the calves and raise an alfalfa mix for haying. Orchard grass is a feed staple.

He hopes that it doesn’t flood.

“If we can keep getting these 40-degree temperatures and night a little cooler, that will be perfect for snow melt,” he said.

When David began his reports back in December, he talked about drought the past two summers. In late March, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed areas of moderate drought remained mostly in western Minnesota. He thinks the potential for drought in his area could return.

“All this snow is going to help a lot, but it won’t take very long for that to dry back up,” he said. “The swamps were dry. This will fill the swamps back up, but we must get rain on a regular basis.”

Happy for the good things in life

Like the late Vikings coach Bud Grant, David didn’t retire from working as much as he retired to something else.

Four years ago, David retired as a MNDOT chief road inspector to build his purebred Black Angus herd. He has had cattle all his life, so with early retirement he was able to build his herd to over 100 cows, plus bulls, feeders, and young stock.

He’s thrilled that Brian and Rebecca, and their children, are partners at Beckers Angus. He appreciates his daughters Tanya and Joanna, and their spouses and families, who all show support for the cattle operation.

“They are such a great light for me,” he said, with emotion. “You know your future. It’s good to know your family is going to take over. All that work is going somewhere.”

And he’s especially grateful for Rose and all she does – including her support for Beckers Angus.

“I don’t know that I could ever leave the herd,” he said. “I will go until I physically can’t do it anymore. I have to always be thinking about the herd. We will be continuously improving the genetics.”

Thank you to Beckers Angus and David Becker for sharing the story of their Angus cow/calf herd this winter. We wish you the best! Beckers Angus cordially invites everyone to follow along with their website, beckersangus.com. The next production sale is Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the ranch!