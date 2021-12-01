With harvest complete, Smiths get busy working calves

SHEYENNE, N.D. – With corn harvest all wrapped up, Bill Smith decided to take some time and head out west to the Badlands for some fall hunting with a college buddy from their days at North Dakota State University.

“We’re heading home now. We’ve been hunting for four days,” Bill said on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 20. “We got one big ‘muley.’ It was a lot of fun.”

While the quality on their corn ended up being pretty good, the yields, according to Bill, were “exceptionally poor.”

“Some fields had spots where zero corn came in,” he said. “We averaged around 20-30 bushels per acre, but we chopped a lot of the acres where there were no cobs, so it’s hard to tell.”

Before he headed out for his hunting trip, the Smiths finished up working their registered Hereford calves on Monday, Nov. 15 – weighing them, vaccinating them, and grading the bulls.

The next order of business following the hunting trip was to gather up some hay and get ahold of some byproducts for feed.

“I’ve probably got to get a semi load of pea chips and probably a semi load of flax screenings,” he said.

Bill thinks they’ll be okay this winter in terms of feed supply.

“We’ll probably open up the silage and start feeding to get the calves used to it a little bit before we wean the calves off during the first part of December,” he explained. “Our snow has left now, so that’s great. We’ve got a little more grazing we can do.”

They received a couple shots of snow in mid-November at Midway Polled Herefords. It started off as rain on Wednesday, Nov. 17, before turning to snow that night and into the next day. High winds were also blowing at 40-50 miles per hour.