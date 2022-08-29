2022 Big Iron Farm Show expecting one of the largest shows in years

WEST FARGO, N.D. – With over 900 exhibit booths, training sessions, demonstrations and countless opportunities to connect with your peers, the Big Iron Farm Show is the place to be for farmers looking to immerse themselves in three days of agricultural advancements this fall.

The 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show, presented by Cass County Farm Bureau, will be held Sept. 13-15 live from the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, N.D.

“We’re sold out for indoor booths right now, but the total number of booths may even hit 1,000 this year. We’ve had a lot of last-minute inquiries,” said Cody Cashman, CEO of the Red River Valley Fair.

“Big Iron is the largest farm show in the nation when it comes to layout, footprint wise. Nobody has as big of a grounds as we do for a farm show,” he added.

Each year the Big Iron Farm Show strives to educate farmers and ranchers from around the world with the latest cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, technology and services.

Cashman, who is in his third year as CEO, says the Big Iron Farm Show is a “must-come” event, not only for those involved in the agriculture industry, but also for the general public.

“A lot of people, myself included, who have not been brought up in agriculture, are amazed at all the different things involved with agriculture – especially all the equipment there is that farmers have to purchase in order to be successful,” Cashman said.

“We have the newest and the best when it comes to equipment. That’s pretty awesome to think that we’re the type of show for these big companies to want to unveil some new equipment here,” he added.

Another unique aspect of the Big Iron Farm Show is the global presence at the event every year, and with zero COVID restrictions this year, Cashman is expecting one of the biggest Big Iron Farm Shows in a long time.

“COVID didn’t really affect us as much as other shows,” he said. “We still had Big Iron in 2020 and didn’t skip a beat. But with no restrictions at this point, I expect the Canadians will come down in big waves this year. It should be a pretty big show.”

Another exciting development for this year’s show is the return of Case IH.

“They’re back and we’re really happy about that,” Cashman said. “It was a big blow last year to not have those folks. They’re back and bigger than ever, so that’s exciting.”

Big Iron has moved Harvest Hall next to the ACME Tools building this year, which is located right across from the food court.

“Harvest Hall will have all the same vendors and then some new ones will be there right next to ACME. ACME has kind of exploded in the sense they purchased Kubota, who will have a real presence at this year’s show compared to other years. They have a lot more equipment out to showcase that they’re here, so that’s really exciting,” Cashman said.

Also new this year is that there will be training and seminars taking place inside the agriculture education center building at Big Iron.

“We looked at what some other shows were doing and the trendy thing to do is have classes for people to take that pertain to farming and other technological advances,” he said.

In an effort to attract even more people to Big Iron this year, Cashman says the show will be putting on a car race on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. The race will be just like the races that take place every Friday at the Red River Valley Speedway.

“We’re excited to try it out,” he said. “We’re trying to transform Big Iron to get other people to come out and see the show. Maybe one year we’ll have a concert and then another year we’ll have a rodeo. This year, a race seemed to make the most sense since we already have the track here.”

According to Cashman, the success of Big Iron strictly comes from the support of farmers and ranchers from around the region.

“The fact that all these farmers come and support this event is everything,” he said. “Without them, we couldn’t do it. If they didn’t come, the vendors wouldn’t come. We generate revenue from the vendors, which makes the show free to the public. We need all those moving parts.

“Farming is prominent in the Red River Valley, and the pull Big Iron has is really unbelievable,” Cashman continued. “People come from all over the world to the show, and we’re excited that even more people will be able to attend this year.”

Other information

Just like every year at the Big Iron Farm Show, a large array of educational events will be available.

The NDSU Extension Service will set up an education center at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building, where they will be covering a wide variety of subjects.

Red River Farm Network’s “Issue and Events Center” will highlight the latest agriculture-related news from USDA, as well as marketing information, policy discussions, information on land values and much more.

Show attendees can also learn about the status of their health or make a blood donation at the North Dakota Living Health and Safety Center.

People movers will be available to transport visitors throughout the show grounds and free Wi-Fi service will be provided on the grounds for those needing to stay in touch or conduct business remotely.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 13-14, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. There is no admission charge and parking is free.

For more information on events or to check out the schedule, go to the Big Iron Farm Show website at www.bigironfarmshow.com.