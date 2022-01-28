2022 International Crop Expo set for Feb. 16-17

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – For farmers who utilize small grains, dry beans, soybeans or potatoes within their crop rotation, this year’s International Crop Expo will offer no shortage of information in preparation for the upcoming growing season.

The 2022 International Crop Expo will be held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Resulting from the merger of what was once three separate commodity events years ago – the Potato Expo, the Small Grains Institute, and the Grand Forks Soybean and Bean Day – the International Crop Expo is the only show in the region that devotes part of its programing to the potato industry, both in terms of educational seminars and commercial exhibitors.

Zach Johnson, the “Millennial Farmer,” will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and he’ll be speaking at 1 p.m.

Johnson, who has over 800,000 followers on his YouTube channel, is a fifth-generation farmer who has spent his life growing, working, and learning on his family’s farm. With growing consumer awareness about where their food comes from, Johnson has identified the need for an independent voice from the front lines of agriculture.

He actively promotes the industry by sharing his day-to-day experiences in the agriculture world while providing farmer-to-farmer education to help facilitate a collaborative conversation between farmers and the public.