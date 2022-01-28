2022 International Crop Expo set for Feb. 16-17

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – For farmers who utilize small grains, dry beans, soybeans or potatoes within their crop rotation, this year’s International Crop Expo will offer no shortage of information in preparation for the upcoming growing season.
The 2022 International Crop Expo will be held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Resulting from the merger of what was once three separate commodity events years ago – the Potato Expo, the Small Grains Institute, and the Grand Forks Soybean and Bean Day – the International Crop Expo is the only show in the region that devotes part of its programing to the potato industry, both in terms of educational seminars and commercial exhibitors.
Zach Johnson, the “Millennial Farmer,” will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and he’ll be speaking at 1 p.m.
Johnson, who has over 800,000 followers on his YouTube channel, is a fifth-generation farmer who has spent his life growing, working, and learning on his family’s farm. With growing consumer awareness about where their food comes from, Johnson has identified the need for an independent voice from the front lines of agriculture.
He actively promotes the industry by sharing his day-to-day experiences in the agriculture world while providing farmer-to-farmer education to help facilitate a collaborative conversation between farmers and the public.
Johnson’s wit and dry sense of humor appeals to both children and adults, and as a product of the millennial generation, his appreciation of new technology blends with his old-fashioned work ethic. He is known for offering a unique ability to deliver his message in a way that resonates with lifelong farmers, as well as those with no prior knowledge of agriculture.
Johnson’s keynote presentation is sponsored by AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
Thursday afternoon at the International Crop Expo will feature and panel discussion – “Income Considerations Beyond Crop Sale.” Panelists Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension ag economist; Jeremy Johnson, AgCountry crop insurance specialist; and Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management Group, will explain the different options and strategies farmers can use to boost income when yields are lower than expected. The panel discussion will also include a question and answer session.
The following is a schedule of seminars at this year’s International Crop Expo:
Soybeans/Dry beans
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• 9:00 a.m., “Weather Outlook 2022,” by Daryl Ritchison, director of NDAWN
• 9:40 a.m., “Fueling Your Farm,” by Hoon Ge, MEG Corp founder and president
• 10:20 a.m., “Soil Health and Dry Bean Production,” by Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist, and Dr. Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension soil health specialist
• 11:00 a.m., “Supply Chain Bottlenecks and Pricing” (joint session), by Dr. Bryon Parman, NDSU agriculture finance specialist
Thursday, Feb. 17
• 9:00 a.m., “Soybean Research Update,” by Dr. Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist
• 9:40 a.m., “Fertility for 2022 Beans,” by Dr. Dave Franzen, NDSU soil science specialist
• 10:20 a.m., “Weed Management Considerations for 2022,” by Dr. Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist
• 11:00 a.m., “2021 Marketing with 20/20 Vision” (joint session)
Small grains
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• 9:00 a.m., “Last Fall’s Trend in MN & ND Regional Soil Sampling Results,” by John Breker, soil scientist with AGVISE
• 9:40 a.m., “Current Trends in Machinery and Land Sales,” by Scott Steffes, Steffes Auctioneers
• 10:20 a.m., “Should Last Seasons’ Drought Change This Seasons’ Small Grains Variety Selection?” by Dr. Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota
• 11:00 a.m., “Supply Chain Bottlenecks and Pricing” (joint session), by Dr. Bryon Parman, NDSU agriculture finance specialist
Thursday, Feb. 17
• 9:00 a.m., “Small Grains Disease and Pest Outlook,” by Dr. Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist
• 9:40 a.m., “Can Farmers Profit from the Carbon Credit Marketplace?” by Kyle Jore, University of Minnesota
• 10:20 a.m., “From Malt to Specialized Beer: A Taste of the Craft Industry,” by Adam Wagner, Vertical Malt, and Jace Martin, August Shell Brewery Company
• 11:00 a.m., “2021 Marketing with 20/20 Vision” (joint session)
Potato (Speakers and times TBD)
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• ND and MN Seed Potato Update
• National Potato Council Update
• United Potato Board Update
• Potatoes USA Update
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Managing Storage Diseases
• Tools for Managing Potato Storage
• Tuber Quality; Sugars and Starch
• Physiological Aging of Potato in Storage
For certified crop advisors, there will be CEU credits available for those attending the education seminars. Parking at the Alerus and gate admission is free and the show is open to the public.
For more information, please visit the International Crop Expo website at www.cropexpo.com.