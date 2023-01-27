2023 International Crop Expo set for Feb. 22-23

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – For farmers who utilize small grains, dry beans, soybeans or potatoes within their crop rotation, this year’s International Crop Expo will offer no shortage of information in preparation for the upcoming growing season.

The 2023 International Crop Expo will be held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Resulting from the merger of what was once three separate commodity events years ago – the Potato Expo, the Small Grains Institute, and the Grand Forks Soybean and Bean Day – the International Crop Expo is the only show in the region that devotes part of its programing to the potato industry, both in terms of educational seminars and commercial exhibitors.

Rob Sharkey, known as the “SharkFarmer,” will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and he’ll be speaking at 1 p.m.

Sharkey is not your average Illinois grain farmer. He is a disruptor who is unwavering in his ability to directly address difficult topics. His proactive style parallels a story-based structure, which resonates with thousands of weekly, global listeners of his podcasts and TV shows.

He has had a lifetime of ups and downs – as a farmer he experienced the hog crash of the 1990s, and most recently, the unimaginable loss of his 17-year-old son in an automobile accident. Yet, he has found ways to remain positive through all the curveballs life has thrown at him. He uses light humor to connect with his audience, uplifting and motivating farmers and ag businesses in a time of uncertainty. His message can be described as “powerful” and “just what I needed to hear right now.”

Sharkey’s keynote presentation is sponsored by AgCountry Farm Credit Services.

Thursday afternoon at the International Crop Expo will feature and panel discussion entitled “Grand Farm’s AgTech Ecosystem – What the heck is it and why does it work?”

Grand Farm enables technology to feed the world by facilitating innovations to solve some of the world’s largest challenges in agriculture.

Grand Farm’s approach combines an ecosystem of relevant stakeholders, including growers, startups, established companies, as well as education and research institutions. In this discussion, Brian Carroll, director of Grand Farm, will engage with panelists from the Grand Farm ecosystem to explore their experiences.

The following is a schedule of seminars at this year’s International Crop Expo:

Soybeans/dry beans

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• 9 a.m., “Understanding Delta-T and its Impact on Pesticide Efficacy,” with Andrew Thostenson, NDSU pesticide specialist; and Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist

• 9:40 a.m., “Build and Take Home Your Own Tractor First Aid Kit,” with Angie Johnson, NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator; Katelyn Landeis, NDSU Extension, Grand Forks County; and Jamie Lindburg, registered nurse in trauma services at Sanford Health

• 11 a.m., “Where’s the Market Heading in 2023?” with Frayne Olson, associate professor/crops economist with NDSU (Joint Session with Small Grains in Ballroom 5)

Thursday, Feb. 23

• 9 a.m., “Bean Disease Updates,” with Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

• 9:40 a.m., “Dry Bean Production Research and Recommendation Updates,” with Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist

• 10:20 a.m., “International Market Outlook,” with the North Dakota Trade Office

• 11 a.m., “Current Trends in Machinery and Land Sales,” with Scott Steffes, president of Steffes Group (Joint Session with Small Grains in Ballroom 5)

Small grains

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• 9 a.m., “Considerations for the 2023 Fertilizer Season,” with John Breker, Agvise soil scientist

• 9:40 a.m., “Waltzing Through 2022 Crop Production,” with Jason Hanson, Rock & Roll Agronomy

• 10:20 a.m., “Waterhemp Research and Management,” with Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist

• 11 a.m., “Where’s the Market Heading in 2023?” with Frayne Olson, associate professor/crops economist with NDSU (Joint Session with Small Grains in Ballroom 5)

Thursday, Feb. 23

• 9 a.m., “What’s Going On in the Markets?” with Allison Thompson, The Money Farm

• 9:40 a.m., “Hybrid Wheat Update,” with Terry Funk, BASF

• 10:20 a.m., “Management of Cereal Disease,” with Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension associate professor and plant pathologist

• 11 a.m., “Current Trends in Machinery and Land Sales,” with Scott Steffes, president of Steffes Group (Joint Session with Small Grains in Ballroom 5)

Potato

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• 8:15 a.m., “Adjusting Planting Date for the Management of Verticillium,” with Julie Pasche, NDSU

• 8:30 a.m., “Support of Irrigated Potato Research for ND and MN,” with Julie Pasche, NDSU

• 8:35 a.m., “Potato Agronomy Management Studies in 2021,” with Andy Robinson, NDSU/UMN

• 8:50 a.m., “Late Blight Spore Trapping Network for MN and ND,” with Andy Robinson, NDSU/UMN

• 8:55 a.m., “Potato Breeding and Cultivar Development,” with Susie Thompson, NDSU

• 9:15 a.m., “Identification of Cover Crops for Managing Root-Less Nematode,” with Guiping Yan, NDSU

• 9:25 a.m., “Monitoring Population Dynamics of Verticillium Wilt,” with Ashish Ranjan

• 9:35 a.m., “Rubbery Rot,” with Gary Secor, NDSU

• 9:55 a.m., “Break/Poster Session”

• 10:30 a.m., “Impact of Bannock Seed Age on Yield Components,” with Darrin Haagenson

• 10:45 a.m., “Minnesota Certified Seed Report,” with Eric Byre, Minnesota Department of Agriculture

• 10:55 a.m., “North Dakota Certified Seed Report,” with Kent Sather, North Dakota Department of Agriculture

• 11:05 a.m., “Calantha, a dsRNA-powered insecticide bringing a novel mode of action and technology for foliar control of Colorado potato beetle in potatoes,” with Brian Manley, GreenLight Biosciences

• 11:15 a.m., “Northland Potatoes Annual Meeting,” with Donavon Johnson

Thursday, Feb. 23

• 8:15 a.m., “National Potato Council Update,” with Mike Wenkel, COO, National Potato Council

• 8:35 a.m., “United Potato Growers Potato Outlook,” with Mark Klompien, CEO, United Potato Growers

• 8:55 a.m., “Potato Market and Programs Update,” with Blair Richardson, CEO, Potatoes USA

• 9:15 a.m., “Potato Insect Management 2022,” with Ian MacRae, UMN

• 9:25 a.m., “Developing Efficient Nitrogen Management,” with Yuzin Miao

• 9:35 a.m., “Nitrogen Use Efficiency and Data Organization,” with Laura Shannon

• 9:55 a.m., “Dormancy Break in Seed Tubers,” with Jake Blauer, Washington State University

• 10:30 a.m., “Nitrogen Principles for Potato Production,” with Carl Rosen, UMN

• 10:50 a.m., “Nitrogen Management Studies on Irrigated Potatoes Phosphorous,” with Carl Rosen, UMN

• 11:10 a.m., “Would Healing with Cut Timing of Seed,” with Jake Blauer, Washington State University

• 11:15 a.m., “Stump the Docs,” with researchers Suzie Thompson, Gary Secor, Carl Rosen, Julie Pasche, Ian MacRae and Andy Robinson

For certified crop advisors, there will be CEU credits available for those attending the education seminars. Parking at the Alerus Center and gate admission is free and the show is open to the public.

For more information, please visit the International Crop Expo website at www.cropexpo.com.