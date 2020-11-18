This year’s annual meeting of the Northern Canola Growers Association will be held virtually, according to Barry Coleman, executive director of the association. The Expo will be held on Dec. 8 and will feature Jim Wiesemeyer as the main speaker.
Wiesemeyer provides members with the latest information on agricultural policy and trade developments as Pro Farmer's policy analyst. He is also a frequent guest on Farm Journal’s AgriTalk and AgriTalk ATB radio programs and an editor for The Agriculture Letter.
Since 1978, Jim has reported on and interviewed senior government officials, including Presidents Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, as well as USDA Secretaries since Earl Butz. He has traveled extensively in his assignments and is a frequent speaker on farm policy and trade issues.
Other speakers include Lesley Kelly and Ven Chapara.
Kelly, who is passionate about agriculture, is a motivational speaker, podcast host, blogger, creator of a snack food company, co-founder of the Do More Agriculture Foundation, creator of “High Heels and Canola Fields” and a wife and mother of two. She was also the recipient of Regina's YWCA Women of Distinction award for her contribution to mental health in rural Canada. She farms with her husband and family at Watrous, Saskatchewan, Canada.
“High Heels and Canola Fields” exists to help the industry make positive and everlasting change. She does this by creating content, inspiration and community that inspires people to think differently and challenges them to be better versions of themselves.
Chapara will have an update on clubroot in canola. He is the assistant research professor in crop production at the Langdon Research Extension Center. His research efforts currently are focused on integrated pest management systems, with a special interest in canola clubroot.
Those wishing to take part in the Canola Expo by Zoom must register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sMiQopscQuKYGLAiHIUusQ.
Those who register will be able to listening to the convention speakers, participate in the annual meeting, and be eligible for door prizes given out at the convention. A complete schedule of events for the Canola Expo is available at the Northern Canola Growers Association website, northerncanola.com.