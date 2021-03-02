84th annual North Dakota Winter Show set for March 10-14

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – One of longest-running ag shows in the region, the North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS), will see two distinct changes this year. This year’s 84th annual show has a later than normal start date, as the show will get started on March 10 and run for a fewer number of days this year, with all of the activities packed into five days.
Many of the regular Winter Show activities will take place this year, according to Tesa Klein, NDWS manager, but the 2021 Winter Show Concert has been cancelled due to current COVID-19 restrictions, but the concert will return again in 2022.
Some other minor activities will also not be held this year, such as the annual Chili Cook-Off and the Community Olympics.
“The idea of that was to shorten the show so we wouldn’t see an increase COVID numbers, which would have resulted in the end of the show being cancelled,” Klein said.
It was also decided to roll back the start date of this year’s show to benefit this year’s PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) Rodeo, she noted.
“By switching our rodeo to the weekend, there is only one other PRCA Rodeo in the U.S. at that time, which is in Florida. That will allow more of the cowboys and cowgirls to compete in our rodeo, so we should really get the big-banged cowboys,” she explained.
Following is a brief day-by-day schedule of this year’s NDWS:
Wednesday, March 10 (Opening Day)
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Senior Dance Day with the Starburst Band at the Eagles Club
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Milwaukee Tool Demo on Ag Country Stage in the South Exhibit Building (SEB)
• Noon, Tractor Pull in the Main Arena (MA)
• 5 p.m., Friends of the Winter Show Social at the Eagles Club
• 6 p.m., NDWS Boots-n-Buckles Banquet at the Eagles Club
• 6 p.m., Pickup Pull (MA)
Thursday, March 11
• 8 a.m., Horse Team Events: obstacle course, log skidding, barrel pattern (MA)
• 10:30 a.m., Hurley & Associates on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 11:30 a.m., Jeremiah Lein, N.D. Dept. of Ag pesticide outreach specialist, on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 12:30 p.m., Pony Pull (MA)
• 12:30 p.m., 45th Miss Rodeo NDWS Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Eagles Club
• 1:30 p.m., “Will Your Taxes Affect Your Retirement?” by Dakota Prairie Associates on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 2 p.m., Draft Horse Pull (MA)
• 3 p.m., Chute N’ the Bull with Beni P on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 6:30 p.m., Ranch Rodeo & Calcutta (MA)
Friday, March 12
• 10:30 a.m., “Transferring Property Across the Generations” by Dakota Prairie Associates on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 11 a.m. , PRCA Rodeo Slack (MA - free admission)
• 11:30 a.m., Ag information session (TBD) on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 1 p.m., “Risk Management Tools - Protecting Your Legacy” by Ag Risk Advisors on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 2 p.m., Rusty’s Remuda Bool Reading on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 2 p.m., PRCA Rodeo Slack (MA - free admission)
• 3:30 p.m., Amanda Radke & Miss Rodeo America on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 4 p.m., Chute N’ the Bull with Beni P on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 7 p.m., PRCA Rodeo (MA)
• 9 p.m., Winter Show Dance w/Highway 32 at the Eagles Club
Saturday, March 13
• 8 a.m., Crops Judging Contest at the Eagles Club
• 9 a.m., “Battle of the Border High School Rodeo” (MA)
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Craft & Antique Market (SEB)
• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4-H Critter Corral (SEB)
• 10:30 a.m., “Risk Management Tools - Protecting Your Legacy” by Ag Risk Advisors on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 11:30 a.m., Rusty’s Remuda Bool Reading on Ag Country Stage (SEB)
• 12:30 p.m., Battle of the Border Awards & College Rodeo 101 w/ Jimmie Nicolaus (Ag Country Stage)
• 2 p.m., Crop Show & Hippology Awards (Ag Country Stage)
• 2 p.m., PRCA Rodeo (MA)
• 4:30 p.m., Chute N’ the Bull with Beni P (Ag Country Stage)
• 7 p.m., PRCA Rodeo (MA)
• 9 p.m., Winter Show Dance w/Highway 32 at the Eagles Club
Sunday, March 14
• 8 a.m., Jr. Cattle Show (MA)
• 9:30 a.m., Cowboy Church (Ag Country Stage)
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Craft & Antique Market (SEB)
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 4-Critter Corral (SEB)
• 1 p.m., King of the Sale Ring Bid Call Contest & Sale on Ag Country Stage (SEB )
• 2 p.m., NDRA Rodeo (MA)
The commercial exhibits will open each day of the Winter Show and will remain open until 7 p.m., except for the last day of the show, when they will close at 4 p.m. There is no admission charge to the Winter Show buildings and parking is free. However, there are ticket prices for certain Winter Show events, which are as follows:
• Tractor and Pickup Pull on March 10 (adults $12, kids 10 and under $7)
• Senior Dance Day on March 10 ($10 - pay at the door)
• All PRCA Rodeo performances (reserved adults $22, adults $20, kids 3-10 $12, kids 2 and under free)
• Horse Team Events on March 11 (adults $12, kids 10 and under $7)
• Miss Rodeo Fashion Show & Luncheon ($20)
• Ranch Rodeo on March 11 (adults $12, kids 10 and under $7)
• Battle of the Border High School Rodeo (adults $12, kids 10 and under $7)
• NDRA Rodeo (adults $15, kids 10 and under $5)
The latest information and schedule listings can be found at www.northdakotawintershow.com.