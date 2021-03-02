84th annual North Dakota Winter Show set for March 10-14

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – One of longest-running ag shows in the region, the North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS), will see two distinct changes this year. This year’s 84th annual show has a later than normal start date, as the show will get started on March 10 and run for a fewer number of days this year, with all of the activities packed into five days.

Many of the regular Winter Show activities will take place this year, according to Tesa Klein, NDWS manager, but the 2021 Winter Show Concert has been cancelled due to current COVID-19 restrictions, but the concert will return again in 2022.

Some other minor activities will also not be held this year, such as the annual Chili Cook-Off and the Community Olympics.

“The idea of that was to shorten the show so we wouldn’t see an increase COVID numbers, which would have resulted in the end of the show being cancelled,” Klein said.

It was also decided to roll back the start date of this year’s show to benefit this year’s PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) Rodeo, she noted.

“By switching our rodeo to the weekend, there is only one other PRCA Rodeo in the U.S. at that time, which is in Florida. That will allow more of the cowboys and cowgirls to compete in our rodeo, so we should really get the big-banged cowboys,” she explained.

Following is a brief day-by-day schedule of this year’s NDWS:

Wednesday, March 10 (Opening Day)

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Senior Dance Day with the Starburst Band at the Eagles Club