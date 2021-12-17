A note from our Publisher

As a leading provider of news, information, and advertising solutions important to the agriculture community in North Dakota, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, greater access to our content will be sponsored by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions (NDCES)
NDCES is led by Tammy Ibach who said her group is excited to partner with Farm & Ranch Guide.
“Ag news and advertising are critical to both consumers and business owners in our region, so our gift to both is to bring more of them together in the Farm & Ranch Guide marketplace as Christmas approaches,” Ibach said.
Since our founding, Farm & Ranch Guide has partnered with businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage, and sponsorships, such as Country Woman of the Year. Among our company’s greatest assets are the rural communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them.
We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at www.agupdate.com/farmandranchguide. When you log on, you can expect robust and relevant content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.
Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that Farm & Ranch Guide has to offer. Thank you to NDCES for their partnership in making this possible.
Have a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.
Merry Christmas,
Matt Myers