LINTON, N.D. – Honey is sweet, but it’s especially sweet when your honey products are now in many stores across North Dakota.
“COVID didn’t increase demand for our products because it had already been increasing some every year, but now we have a distributor,” said Kristy Llerenas, owner of A Touch of Honey, LLC, in Linton.
Kristy ships her North Dakota honey products to other states through her website, but this year she felt confident enough about her business to hire a distributor. The distributor trucks her honey products to many grocery stores, convenience stores and other stores across the state.
“We are excited about the growth for our honey,” she said.
Her husband, Joaquin, who passed away in 2014, began his own beekeeping farm in the mid-1980s.
After Joaquin passed, their son, Braden, decided he would take over the bee business.
“Our bee farm has grown and progressed since then,” Kristy said. “Our bees are located in Emmons, Logan, and McIntosh counties, and a little in Burleigh County.”
Over the winter, the bees are taken to Texas and California.
“The primary reason the bees go south is to make them healthy and strong,” she said. “It is like calving season. We take one hive and we make two or three hives. In the spring, you want those hives to be strong, so when the bloom starts in North Dakota, those bees are ready.”
The bee hives come back to North Dakota in late May or June, depending on the season.
When Kristy married Joaquin, she had every intention of helping him in the beekeeper business.
Unfortunately, the first time she helped him with the hives, she was stung and suffered an allergic reaction.
“It happened the very first time I was with the bees. I had no idea I was allergic to bees,” she said.
Later, she found out there were many relatives in her family who were allergic to bees. Now she carries an EpiPen (epinephrine injection) with her at all times. While she doesn’t work directly with bees, there are always bees around the business.
“I have been stung a few times since, and family members have had to take me to the hospital,” she said.
Joaquin would bring honey home to the family and Kristy experimented with honey recipes.
“I was taking care of our three children, and that left me time to use honey in many ways and play with recipes,” she said.
Kristy put honey in her coffee and the kids had honey in their cocoa.
“Honey is great for your coffee and the kids can have hot chocolate with creamed honey,” she said.
Their kids, Braden, Leticia and Larisa (Harmon) were the taste testers. She found there were so many dishes she could make with honey, including honey on barbecue ribs.
After a time, she decided to open a small business on Main Street in Linton in 2006 – A Touch of Honey.
“I take honey and bottle it and make honey products,” Kristy said. “It was going to just be a hobby for me. I thought I would just have a small business selling our clover honey.”
Her honey products sold well, and her business grew very fast. She joined “Pride of Dakota” later that year, and started selling even more products.
After a few years, a former fast food restaurant building became available next to her son’s bee shop by the highway. Kristy bought the building and moved A Touch of Honey to that location.
“The new store is right next to the extracting shop,” she said. This fall, Braden and his employees are busy extracting the honey, and work until Christmas. “I don’t go in there, because there are always a few bees flying around.”
The employees, after extracting the honey, place it in barrels to ship it out to companies that purchase the honey in bulk.
Kristy has her own barrel filled with honey that she uses to make her products with. At Braden’s shop, the honey is extracted from the hives and then bottled or creamed.
Kristy makes several products from the honey.
The creamed honey, which involves a week-long process to make and comes in different flavors, has been popular.
“We have 13 different flavors, but you can still taste the honey. It is a subtle flavor,” she said. “The creamed honey tastes great spread on bread with peanut butter or on muffins.”
Kristy knew that honey was good for the skin, so she started making lotion, soaps, and lip balms with honey.
“Honey is good for the body and good for the skin, because honey has a natural anti-bacterial quality to it,” she said. “It is very moisturizing and healing, so it made sense to branch into lotion and lip balms.”
One product she makes that sells very well is a lotion bar.
“They are very rich. You just rub them into your skin,” she said.
Larisa came back to Linton this year to help Kristy handle the growing business. She also makes labels and runs the website. Leticia also helps out when Kristy needs her.
Kristy also makes up gift boxes for businesses and others who request one.
“I can put the boxes together in any way they like,” she said.
For more information about A Touch of Honey, see www.tofhoney.com, or at Pride of Dakota at www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.