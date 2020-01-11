Digging into acidic soils in southwestern North Dakota highlights the upcoming Diversity, Direction & Dollars Days.
The 24th annual Diversity, Direction & Dollars will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Ramada Inn Grand Dakota Lodge in Dickinson, N.D., beginning at 8:15 (MT) with registration.
The program will feature speakers on topics affecting agriculture in the western Dakotas and eastern Montana, according to Kurt Froelich, NDSU Stark/Billings County Extension agent.
“Producers should come away with good ideas they can apply to their farm during the next cropping season and ways to position their farming operation to take advantage of the changes occurring,” Froelich said.
At last summer’s Dickinson Research Extension Center field days, Ryan Buetow, NDSU cropping systems specialist at DREC, talked about finding soils in southwestern North Dakota with low pH, especially soils that have been no-tilled for decades. Buetow explained how liming soils could help relieve aluminum toxicity issues.
Buetow will speak again on that issue at the DDD at 9:40 a.m.
Because many producers have moved to precision soil sampling (grid or zone soil sampling), soil scientists were finding low pH pockets inside fields, which often had production issues.
Those areas of low soil pH often yielded low.
Following Buetow’s talk on why soil pH might be dropping, a producer’s panel will follow. Those producers are highly-respected in their fields of expertise, including Jon Wert, producer north of New England; Ron Kessel, near Belfield; and Ron Long, a producer near Highwood, Mont.
Highwood is the first area in Montana where low pH soils were found in 2016. Some five farms studied had portions of the fields with pH as low as 4.5-5.5, which increased aluminum toxicity levels.
At noon, there will be lunch.
At 12:45 p.m., the Stark County Wheat Commission election will be held.
At 1 p.m., Frayne Olson, NDSU associate professor/crop economist, will speak on the 2020 market outlook.
At 2:30 p.m., Alan Moulin, research scientist at the Science and Technology Branch Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, will speak on, “Managing high amounts of residue for the 2020 growing season.
Final comments will be set for 3:30 p.m., followed by adjournment.
For more, call the Stark/Billings County Extension Office at 701-456-7665.