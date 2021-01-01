After a challenging year, agriculture has high hopes for 2021

The calendar has finally shifted to 2021, officially putting an end to one of the more challenging years in modern human history. The far-reaching effects of the pandemic took a toll on everyone, including those within the agriculture industry.
“COVID certainly caused some disruption in our supply lines, but food and agriculture have really done a yeoman’s job this year,” said Doug Goehring, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner. “Two percent of our population is involved in food production, but we support 25 percent of the state’s workforce through not only product delivery, services, and equipment, but then you have production, processing and ancillary businesses that are supported from ag commodities being produced.
“We’ve seen some minor hiccups at times, and some major ones, but despite those disruptions, we were able to work through it. I believe we’ll need to prop that up and provide more security in that area to support food and agriculture as we move forward,” he added. “Our food and ag producers and processors are critical and essential.”
Export markets
Heading into 2021, one area that Goehring says everyone is watching with bated breath is the export markets, especially after a number of trade deals were agreed upon in 2020.
“We saw the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) get completed and we still have to work through a few issues there. We also saw a new trade agreement go into effect with Japan, and we have for the most part settled the China dispute,” Goehring said. “We’re working through Phase One, and Phase Two should be implementable in the near future. We also had discussions early this year concerning Brazil’s wheat quota and bringing them back into line, but there are still some issues there as we go forward.”
The trade agreements, along with a weakened U.S. dollar, have created real opportunities for the United States in the global market, according to Goehring.
“It seems we’re heading down the right trail – lower value currency, greater opportunities – to boost exports,” he said.
H-2A program
For Goehring, a big concern heading into 2021 is farm labor and the future of the H-2A work program.
“We heard some scuttlebutt about how high unemployment in the U.S. may discourage the H-2A workers from being allowed into the country,” he said. “We’ve made the case that the skills required to serve in some of our animal feeding operations and our agricultural operations require a higher level of skill than just hiring someone off the street. I think they’ve been listening, so we’ll see how that shakes out.”
Secretary of Agriculture
With Tom Vilsack set to return to the role of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Goehring is looking forward to working with him again. Vilsack held the same position from January 2009 through January 2017 under the Obama administration.
“We’ve worked with him in the past, so we’re familiar with him. We have a relationship and I believe this could be beneficial going forward,” Goehring said.
Palmer amaranth
The expansion of Palmer amaranth in the state is an area of major concern for the Department of Agriculture for 2021. Six more North Dakota counties confirmed the presence of the invasive weed in 2020.
“We’re continuing to stay on top of where we’ve had issues and we are working to continue to raise awareness with producers about doing better inspections and monitoring those fields,” Goehring said.
Programs
Goehring says his department is wrapping up their Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act program contracts.
“We had three of those out this year, one for meat processors, which was a cost-share program,” he said. “When it’s all said and done, we believe there will be about a 226 percent increase in capacity for our meat processing facilities, which will create more efficiencies and access for consumers, as well as more relief to those facilities for our producers themselves who are trying to deliver livestock in there.”
Two other programs Goehring is proud of are the department’s grant program for charitable food organizations, which has been able to help out a lot of rural communities in providing for the elderly, the vulnerable and the less fortunate, and the department’s bioscience innovation program.
“The bioscience program is offering fantastic results in our ability to support bioscience companies here in North Dakota. It’s a $5.5 million program and we believe it has some fantastic benefits that bring value to not only our state and industries, but to the United States, as well,” Goehring concluded.