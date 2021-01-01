After a challenging year, agriculture has high hopes for 2021

The calendar has finally shifted to 2021, officially putting an end to one of the more challenging years in modern human history. The far-reaching effects of the pandemic took a toll on everyone, including those within the agriculture industry.

“COVID certainly caused some disruption in our supply lines, but food and agriculture have really done a yeoman’s job this year,” said Doug Goehring, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner. “Two percent of our population is involved in food production, but we support 25 percent of the state’s workforce through not only product delivery, services, and equipment, but then you have production, processing and ancillary businesses that are supported from ag commodities being produced.

“We’ve seen some minor hiccups at times, and some major ones, but despite those disruptions, we were able to work through it. I believe we’ll need to prop that up and provide more security in that area to support food and agriculture as we move forward,” he added. “Our food and ag producers and processors are critical and essential.”

Export markets

Heading into 2021, one area that Goehring says everyone is watching with bated breath is the export markets, especially after a number of trade deals were agreed upon in 2020.

“We saw the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) get completed and we still have to work through a few issues there. We also saw a new trade agreement go into effect with Japan, and we have for the most part settled the China dispute,” Goehring said. “We’re working through Phase One, and Phase Two should be implementable in the near future. We also had discussions early this year concerning Brazil’s wheat quota and bringing them back into line, but there are still some issues there as we go forward.”