After ‘surprisingly strong’ 2022, challenges for ag continue in 2023

The agricultural economy in the Ninth District of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve was in reasonably good shape coming into the new year. While there are obvious challenges that farmers are facing, the overall condition is still strong, but that could change quickly, especially if commodity prices should take a significant tumble.
The Ninth District serves six states, including Minnesota, Montana, North and South Dakota, as well as parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
“The description I would use for 2022 is ‘surprisingly strong,’ given the challenges farmers have faced,” says Joe Mahon, regional outreach director at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve. “Soaring input costs and supply chain challenges are continuing to be a pain.”
The flip side of that is crop prices were holding up pretty well coming into 2023. He says that’s boosted incomes even as input costs continued pushing higher and profit margins have gotten squeezed.
“The data shows us that farm incomes in 2022 were higher than the year before despite those challenges,” he said. “Keep in mind that 2021 was a strong year by itself, so that paints a good picture.”
Mahon is the first to admit that the strength is surprising, especially in the face of rapidly rising input costs. Producers typically buy their fertilizer and chemicals a year ahead and are still working off inputs they bought before the price surge really took off. But the concern is, what happens next year?
“Especially if you see a reversal in crop prices,” Mahon said. “We saw a big spike in prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and we’ve worked our way through that. They’re hovering near where they were prior to the invasion.”
While the overall agricultural picture is strong, it doesn’t hold for everyone. The one exception last year in the Minneapolis Fed District was the Golden Triangle region of Montana. Mahon was out there last fall during the area’s wheat and barley harvest and said the area was hit hard by drought in 2022.
“They had two bad drought years in a row,” he recalled. “If you look at the overall wheat and barley numbers in Montana, they are up a bit compared to the previous harvest, but well below what you’ll typically see.
“Producers did say the wheat crop was of pretty good quality even though yields were way down,” Mahon added. “They had good protein content, as well, while prices were still good enough that most producers thought they’d operate at a profit.”
Cattle producers in those drought-stricken areas were also hit hard by ultra-dry weather and had a very hard time getting feed in that part of the country. Consequently, the herd size in that part of Montana is a lot smaller than the previous year.
“That might even be a bigger story than what’s happening with the crop producers,” Mahon suggested. “Even in some of the areas hardest hit by drought, I heard a lot more about higher diesel prices, the higher cost of transportation, and higher inputs costs, too.”
Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, it’s hard to say for sure if any of that strength will continue across the ag economy. There are a lot of headwinds, most of which can be very hard to predict.
“Weather is a big one, and we all know how impossible that is to predict this far out,” Mahon said. “What happens globally will be another major factor in any economic strength across the ag sector. Geopolitical shocks across the input and output side of the commodity markets will be important to watch.”
The other important thing to consider about the ag economy is it’s on a “different clock” than the rest of the economy. Experts are currently trying to figure out if the U.S. is coming up on a recession or if we’re actually in one right now.
“Everyone wants to read the tea leaves,” he said. “If I’m a producer, I wouldn’t worry as much about that. People are always going to need food whether the economy is good or bad. They may change consumption habits, but they still have to eat.”