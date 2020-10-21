Farmers and ranchers are dedicated to ag safety for their family members, their hired workers and themselves, according to Mark Anderson, CEO of Farmers Union Insurance (FUI) in North Dakota.
“Farmers and ranchers are very good at committing to ag safety and taking part in training. They don’t want anyone hurt, let alone their sons and daughters, who are the next generation, or their hired men,” Anderson said. “They want that extra edge of awareness that comes with good ag safety training.”
That extra edge is one of the main reasons for constructing the first ag safety trailer in the state. It is being built as a joint project between North Dakota FUI and the North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC).
When it is finished, North Dakota FUI will donate the trailer to the NDSC, who will bring the trailer around the state to training sites so farmers, ranchers and their families can take part.
“The ag safety trailer was a joint effort. We had some meetings as a groups and were thinking of hands-on ways to reach the farming and ranching industry in a new way,” said Lynae Hanson, assistant executive director of NDSC.
The 24-foot long ag safety trailer is currently under construction at Farmers Union Industries, based in Redwood Falls, Minn.
Hanson and Anderson have several displays in mind for the safety trailer, and they spoke of a few of them. Nothing is “set in stone” as of yet and both groups are still making plans.
“The trailer will have walls that fold down and inside are displays and some video components, along with hands-on activities that roll out,” Hanson said. “Producers will be able to participate in those activities.”
There would be displays on the trailer that may focus in on ATV safety, grain handling, grain dust, equipment safety such as power take-offs (PTO) shafts, chemical and respiratory safety, electrical safety and fall (height) protection.
How would the NDSC handle those safety hazards on the farm or ranch, such as chemical safety?
“We might do a classroom presentation that includes an instructor and a PowerPoint presentation and then talk about the properties of different chemicals and which ones mix or don’t mix,” she said.
They would discuss the long-term physiological effects of chemicals, measures someone could take to protect themselves, and do some hands-on activities.
“We would have a video playing in the trailer where you would see invisible gases and the flammability of grain dust (explosions) and we would include hands-on activities of putting a respirator on and some protective equipment and getting the feel of what it feels like to put that on,” Hanson said.
Other hands-on displays that they might use could be electrical demonstrations and a “fall” demonstration, with the hands-on activity of “getting the feel of a harness and a lanyard.”
Anderson explained that some grain bins are very tall, 100 feet in the air, with catwalk systems and a narrow laddering on them.
“You put on a harness that hooks to ladder to a tie-off point, so if you slipped and fell, the lanyard would prevent you from falling,” he said.
Some of those dangers around the farm and ranch are probably ones any farmer or rancher could call out, including ATVs.
“ATVs are so popular around the farm these days,” Anderson said. “They’re used for short runs from the barn to feed the cattle, or sometimes they’re being driven 40 miles per hour down the road. It is now multi-use and very convenient, and youth like to use them, too.”
Farmers and ranchers do so many different activities in a day that there are hazards inherent in their everyday jobs – at any time of the day or night.
“Farmers and ranchers are a jack-of-all trades and on any given day they can be a welder, electrician, heavy equipment operator, mechanic or even a fireman,” Anderson said.
Driving down the road hauling a load of hay, operating a grain bin, operating a PTO shaft that is moving grain, handling grain, filling up a truck with seed or trying to fix machinery are a few of the dangers.
“When it comes to operating heavy machinery in the field or driving it down the road at a slow rate of speed, or spraying chemicals on the farm, handling grain or animals, we can and want to bring awareness to the dangers around them,” he added.
They plan to have groups of farmers and ranchers or students, such as those in FFA or 4-H, come to training at a center or a certain site.
“Our plan is to reach out to farm and ranch groups and potentially, FFA in schools, or some smaller communities, and try to set up training where we invite large group of farmers and ranchers or students in and put on a training for them and do some hands-on activities,” Hanson said.
To date, FUI has been holding ag safety training with their agents in local community centers or cafes.
“Every few years or so, agents will sponsor ag safety seminars in their local communities and invite all their farm and ranch customers to it,” Anderson said. “They host them and will continue to do that, but the NDSC can come in and conduct training with the ag safety trailer.”
North Dakota FUI and NDSC have worked together on a number of issues over several years and share the same safety mission.
“For NDSC, our mission is dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives,” Hanson said. “A quarter of the population in North Dakota works in the ag sector and about 90 percent of the land use in the state is in farming and ranching.”
The mission is nearly the same for FUI.
“At FUI, the mission at the center of FUI is building stronger communities and we do this by helping navigate risk so they can face the future with confidence,” Anderson said. “We navigate risk when we write a new policy, we go and inspect the policy holder’s operation and we look for things that are good and other things that need improving.”
Some of those improvements involve safety, such as where the fuel is being stored or what the electric systems look like.
When applying for a grant in 2018, Hanson discovered just how dangerous ag was in the state.
“Of the 35 occupational deaths that occurred in 2018 in North Dakota, 12 were in the ag industry,” she said. “In that same year, 246 injury claims were filed, totaling more than $1.3 million. Agriculture is an industry we need to reach to fulfill our organization’s mission.”
Hanson and Anderson did not grow up on farms or ranches, but both had aunts and uncles involved in ag production. They saw what the dangers were from an early age.
“An accident can happen at any time in the blink of an eye,” he said. “But as Lynae always says, if she can save just one life with all the ag safety training going on, it will have been worth it.”
Hanson and Anderson shared an artist’s rendition of the ag safety trailer, but said it was not an exact depiction. They are still making plans.
“We’ve wanted to expand our course lineup to include ag safety for many years, considering North Dakota’s population and the hazardous work performed by the ag industry,” Hanson said.
Hanson and her crew will be taking the trailer around the state.
“We’ll go to wherever there are requests for training,” she said. “The trailer will allow us to do training with hands-on learning that is both memorable and potentially life saving. Even better, we can take the trailer directly into the field to expand learning, rather than farmers and ranchers having to travel to us.”
Farmers Union Insurance provides insurance products and services to individuals, families and businesses with over 325 captive and independent agents in North Dakota, Utah and Arkansas.
The North Dakota Safety Council is a private non-profit organization dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives.