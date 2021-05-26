AGCO-AMITY JV LLC acquired by Sweden-based Väderstad

AGCO-Amity JV, LLC (AAJV), the company that markets the well-known brand names of Concord, Wil-Rich and Wishek, today announces that it has been acquired by Väderstad AB.
Väderstad AB has acquired 100 percent of AAJV and will be fully integrating it into the Väderstad global group of companies under the name Vaderstad Inc. Founded in 1962 by Rune and Siw Stark, Väderstad AB is a family-owned company based in Väderstad, Sweden and currently has more than 1,550 employees with representation in 40 countries.
AAJV, based in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and well known by its brand name “Wil-Rich”, was formed in 2011 through a 50/50 joint venture between AGCO Corporation and Amity Technology for the continued manufacturing of seeding and tillage products under the Concord, Wil-Rich & Wishek brand names. Some of those products have also been offered under AGCO’s Sunflower and Massey Ferguson brands around the world. Today, AAJV has 110 employees, and is partnered with 270 dealers globally, most of them in the U.S.
The acquisition is Väderstad’s second large investment in the North American market. In 2013, the company took full control over Canadian-based company Seed Hawk, after having been part-owners since 2006. That company, based out of Langbank, Saskatchewan, is now Väderstad Industries Inc. and produces the Seed Hawk precision air drill for the North American market.
“This acquisition is in line with our long-term ambition to grow in the North American market. AAJV has a strong position on the U.S. market combined with a product portfolio that gives us a more complete product offering in North America. This was an excellent opportunity to increase our footprint in the U.S. Our vision remains the same: to be the world’s leading partner for an outstanding emergence. With the acquisition of AAJV we’re even more excited about the future,” says Mats Båverud, CEO of Väderstad.
“We are pleased to join the Väderstad family,” says current CEO of AAJV, Keith Whitaker. “This is a great day for the company, the community and our employees. The combination of our highly skilled team and Väderstad’s solid and extensive experience will enable the company to provide a broad set of agronomic solutions for our farmer customers while achieving our growth objectives with our dealer partners.”
Jason Strobbe has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Vaderstad Inc. Strobbe also holds the position of VP Sales & Marketing at Väderstad Industries Inc.