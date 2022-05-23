Agronomy Week: Celebrating the connection Between farming and baseball

Just like professional baseball, farmer success depends on a strategic game plan, strong teamwork and statistical analysis to achieve a winning season, year after year. That’s why the DEKALB corn, Asgrow soybean and Deltapine cotton brands are making the connection between baseball and farming a focus of their Agronomy Week 2022 observance to be held May 23-27.
Now in its sixth year, Agronomy Week recognizes the important role played by agronomists, seed dealers and other crop professionals in helping farmers maximize performance in the field. All farmers, regardless of the seed brand they plant, are invited to participate in the annual celebration to show appreciation for their agronomic advisors.
Throughout the week, the brands’ technical agronomists will provide insights and recommendations to help promote the best performance possible on every acre. Farmers will also have the opportunity to ask questions via social media to be answered by the agronomists.
The event offers an exciting sweepstakes enabling one farmer to win a weekend getaway to the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa. The site, featured in the iconic 1989 Field of Dreams baseball movie, has a century-old family farm where DEKALB corn is planted.
The sweepstakes winner and up to three guests will receive a 3-day/2-night trip to the movie site where they will have exclusive access to the original field where they can play catch or a game and stay in the Field of Dreams Farm Home between July 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023. The winning farmer will also receive a $200 Baseballism gift card.
“We’re very excited to bring back Agronomy Week this season by highlighting the connection between America’s pastime and American agriculture,” said Dipal Chaudhari, DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine brand lead. “Just like professional baseball players, farmers work hard every season to continually improve and maximize their potential.”
Teaming up with agronomists
The brands’ technical agronomists offer the following recommendations for how farmers and their agronomic professionals can team up to help score a winning season:
• Don’t be reluctant to ask your agronomist questions. The more he or she understands your operation and your goals, the better advice they can provide. There’s no such thing as a “dumb” question or one that’s “not important.”
• Maintain a year-round relationship. If you’re only seeking agronomic advice occasionally or to address issues that may arise, you’re probably not taking full advantage of expertise that can help promote your success. Plan to grow that relationship by calling or meeting with one of your agronomic professionals at least monthly.
• Think of your agronomic relationship as a continual improvement process. The more your agronomist understands your goals, and the more you collaborate on all aspects of your farming operation, the better the opportunity for continued yield improvement and profitability growth potential.
• Be willing to share yield, application and planting data with your trusted agronomy providers. This information can help in scouting all season as well as in the decision-making process. Also, ask your agronomist about new technology and be willing to trial new products on your own farm to learn.
For additional information about Agronomy Week, including how to enter the DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine Agronomy Week 2022 Sweepstakes, visit www.AgronomyWeek.com.