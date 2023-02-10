The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023.

“This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures and new uses for soymeal that will be great for the farm economy,” said Mike Skaug, chair of the AIC, former president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA), and a soybean grower.

The facility will crush about 8,000 bushels of soybeans per day, which adds up to about 2.5 million bushels annually.

“While that is only a small number of the soybeans that are grown in Minnesota/North Dakota, other oilseeds, such as canola or specialty soybeans, could also be crushed in the future,” Skaug said.

AIC will be another soybean crush facility in the two states that will be up and running before this year’s harvest, and the plant will be operational 24 hours a day, 324 days a year.

The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council (MSRPC), MSGA, and the Ag Utilization and Research Institute (AURI) are the founding members of AIC.

AIC is more than a crush facility – in fact, the crush facility is only one part of the 10-acre agriculture research and product development campus. The campus will work with both private and public entities.

“You really need to think of the AIC as a research facility that happens to have a crush operation,” Skaug said. “There’s nothing like this out there.”

MSRPC, MSGA, and AURI wanted to create a research facility around the crush plant to help agriculture find new uses for crops by assisting farmers and researchers in researching, creating, and testing new and novel products.

“We are providing research when we get our labs going. The main thing we want to do is to bring new products that can add value to growers,” he said. “We’ll be able to do this through this operation so that we can do the research and then do the processing of those research products.”

The crush facility was constructed first so they could generate revenue to begin construction on the research facility.

“There are a lot of soybeans in northwest Minnesota/northeast North Dakota, and we want to be able to start crushing those so that we can generate some revenue for the other phases,” he said.

AIC broke ground in 2020. Over the past two years and a few months, the building that houses the crushing facility was constructed. Outside the building, several crushing components were added, including the soybean load out and reception area, the meal tanks to put the meal in once the beans have been processed, the tank for raw/inbound soybeans and the oil tanks for the soybean oil.

Inside the building, the grain handling equipment and other components needed to operate the crush facility were recently installed.

There are three independently operated mechanic crush systems installed in the AIC crush facility, so all three lines could be crushing oilseeds at one time.

“We will run all three to do the 2.5 million bushels. But if we need to do a specialty crush, whether it’s a different crop or one that has different characteristics, we’ll just close off one of the lines and do that individually,” he said.

Skaug said when operational, AIC will be able to take advantage of Upper Midwest markets for the products that will come from soybeans, raw soybeans, soybean meal for livestock feed, soybean oil and glycerin.

“There are a lot of markets in the Upper Midwest for our products,” he said.

AIC will allow private businesses, private seed developers, and processing companies, as well as public entities, to use the facility for processing oilseeds at an affordable cost, while promoting value-added products.

“Any plant that produces oil will be able to do the crushing at AIC and use the research facility,” Skaug said.

Funding to build the research/crush facility up to this point came from a Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant and a loan from a financial institution.

“Most recently, we also received a sizable financial contribution from Farmers Union Enterprises, which we’re very grateful for,” Skaug said.

One of AIC’s main goals is to train and educate workers or college students who want to become skilled professional workers in the crushing industry throughout the country. There is huge demand for these type of professionals.

“We found out that there is a real need throughout the crushing industry to train professionals. There are not enough professionals in the industry because they can’t be trained in their facility while it is operating,” he said. “After visiting with them, we told them we could provide that type of service for the industry.”

The project is being completed in phases. Phase one was the crushing facility, and phases two and three will come in the future, dependent on funding.

Windows along the western wall of the facility were put in place to help bring in natural sunlight. In phase two and three, these windows will allow visitors and trainees to see what goes on inside the crush facility.

AIC will be available for educational uses, with classrooms and laboratories put in in future phases.

“There will be a lot of benefits to this campus,” Skaug said. “The educational opportunities alone are impressive, and then you add the ability to research and develop products cost-effectively and you have a game-changer.”

Skaug said he feels farmers will become more interested in AIC once the facility is operational.

“I think growers will be more interested in AIC once we are operational and we can show them what we are going to be doing,” he said. “We are not at the point where we can contract for soybean acres yet.”

There are also opportunities in the future for soybean growers in the region as they are expecting the Port of Duluth to become a valuable export hub. The MSGA is behind the effort.

“We’re doing some efforts to revitalize the Port of Duluth so that this region can have another place to export products, because there are about a third of Minnesota ag products aren’t used in Minnesota,” Skaug said.

.Other features in phase two and three that are planned include:

• Education is a key component with high tech classrooms.

• Laboratory space, which will be used by private industries researching new and emerging ag products, especially for new uses of byproducts of the crush process.

• A training site to develop the next generation of processing professionals in conjunction with local education centers and technology companies that want to showcase or train customers.

• A conference room that can host up to 100 people for ag research and other events.

• Demonstration bays for ag research conducted by new companies.

“We haven’t determined the exact size of the next two phases because we don’t know how much funding we’ll have to do what. But we are hopeful we will be able to get the whole project completed soon,” he said. “We have the floor plan, but we are still working on the engineering plan.”

Crookston was chosen as an ideal site because there were many soybean growers in the region, and the city was located on a major highway and train line. In addition, Skaug pointed out there was natural gas in the region that can be used to power the plant.

AIC hopes to be there to expand and promote agriculture in the region.

“AIC wants to be a partner for the region. We want to be there for the whole region,” he said.

Skaug farms corn and soybeans with his wife, DeAnn, and their son, Ryan, on the family’s fifth-generation farm in Polk County, Minn.

“Our son and his family have their own operation nearby, but we farm together, and Ryan makes the in-field decisions. He is very good at picking hybrids,” Skaug concluded.