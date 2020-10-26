Greg Amundson, a fourth-generation farmer who farms with his dad near Gilby, N.D., has been on a cover crop journey over the last few years.
Soil Sense, an NDSU podcast series on all aspects of soil health, recently featured Amundson, along with Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).
Endres spoke about studies with “planting green,” a soil health interseeding and termination method, using a cover crop like rye. With this method, the main cash crop, such as soybeans or dry beans, is interseeded into the rye, and the rye is later terminated.
“We want to keep the rye living as long as possible to enjoy the benefits from it, including ground cover, moisture, and weed suppression,” Endres said. “On the other hand, keeping the cover crop (rye) growing too long could use up the topsoil moisture that the soybeans or dry beans need to get established.”
Amundson has grown rye, along with several different mixes of cover crops and methods of seeding them in an effort to improve his soil for the future.
Wind was one of the main reasons Amundson wanted to try seeding cover crops – and later go no-till.
“We noticed a lot of wind blowing back when we raised a lot of edible beans,” he said.
NRCS helped Amundson get a start in raising cover crops through EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program).
“We got into raising cover crops on the edible bean ground and my dad said, ‘This isn’t going to work,’” Amundson said.
But he was not deterred.
The first year he tried cover crops, 2013, Amundson seeded a rye and radish mix.
But the next spring, it was wet, and without any grass (or cereal) growing along with the mix, the cover seemed to be a bit “slimy.”
Some good things were already happening to the soil though.
“What we saw where it was dry, (the cover crop mix) was that it opened up the ground. We had all these radish holes for the water to infiltrate down,” Amundson said. “The soil was so much more mellow. There was less compaction – the soil was completely different to work with.”
The next year, the Amundsons interseeded corn into their rye and radish mix.
The mix he had was working well for their fields, but Amundson continued to try different crops in the mixes.
“We’ve had more failures than successes, but that does not deter me from trying,” he said.
After a time, Amundson began transitioning into full no-till.
What is Amundson's cover crop program like now?
“We pretty much use (seed) whatever we have. I really like rye and radishes, and we are instituting buckwheat and flax now, so we are getting more diverse,” he said.
Amundson said they have not ventured into any crops that are “off-the-charts,” so to speak. He is preparing to seed barley this fall.
“We had barley seed leftover in the spring, and then we added in a little bit of everything (in the cover crop mix this fall), including some sunflowers and corn,” he said.
How does he decide what to put in his cover crop mix?
Amundson likes adding sudangrass, because it mellows out the soil.
“After barley, I really like radishes, sudangrass, and buckwheat (because it may remove some extra phosphorus in the soil),” he said. “I also like to put in flax because it stands well and holds in the snow.”
He talked about what he might do if the weather turns from a wet pattern into more of a dry pattern.
“The only thing that would change is our seeding rates on rye. We would back those down some,” Amundson said. “Some people talk about cover crops drying out the soil, but I have never seen that.”
The biggest problem he has had is when the weather turns dry as he is getting a cover crop established.
“For the past two or three harvests, we have been really dry in the fall, and my dad wanted me to delay planting. But I said, ‘If I don’t plant it, it will never grow,’” he said, with a laugh.
Amundson has tried different approaches to cover crop seeding.
With the method he calls “interspreading,” Amundson goes down the field interseeding while then spreading out the seeds.
“We will spread it out (with a spreader) to cover ruts and other things that we need to level off,” he said.
Amundson has interseeded corn and sunflowers when his other crop was about two inches tall.
“We usually go in with our no-till drill and plant (interseed) into our barley,” he said.
The reason for interseeding (instead of interspreading) is his spreader is not able to spread the very small seeds out well.
In addition, in spring 2020, Amundson wanted to get the seeds in the soil right away. He didn’t want any lying on top of the ground because of what happened in 2019.
“Last year, crickets ate the seeds that were on top of the ground, along with the corn, so we wanted to get the seeds into the ground,” he said.
How does Amundson know he is on the right track with cover crops?
Trafficability is “huge for us,” he said.
“We spread rye into standing soybeans in 30-inch rows before leaf drop,” he said. “With the wet fall, it has really helped a lot with (field) trafficability (when harvesting). The header will slide across the ground and hold the combine up better.”
As far as interseeding, Amundson said he is relatively new at it.
“For the most part, right now, I am looking for ground cover,” he said.
Endres, for his part, wants to help producers understand cover crops better.
“Cover crops are fairly new to everyone, including myself,” Endres said. “In many areas, we lack data for people to start off with.”
But if there is data available from university studies (such as NDSU), that could help producers get started with cover crops and be successful with their cover crop and soil health program.
Endres evaluates “planting green” with cover crops.
“In many meetings, people are talking about ‘planting green’ with soybeans or dry beans interseeded into live rye,” he said. “Soon after, the rye is terminated with a herbicide, typically with glyphosate.”
But Endres cautions cover crop growers about the method. He has worked with rye ahead of dry beans for four years now.
“In those years, we have had a totally dry spring, either a dry May or a dry June, or both,” he said. “In those cases, ‘planting green’ did not provide the highest yields of soybean or dry beans.”
Endres said the best way to go is to keep the rye living as long as possible to “enjoy the benefits from it, including ground cover, moisture, and weed suppression.”
On the other hand, keeping the rye growing too long takes the topsoil moisture that the beans could use to get established.
In 2020, it was the fourth year of the interseeding beans into rye trial.
“I thought for sure ‘planting green’ would be good because we would have plenty of moisture,” Endres said. “We struggled with excessive moisture going back to August, with a snowstorm in October and a delayed spring.”
When they ‘planted green’ and allowed the rye to survive 10 days after planting the beans in the plots, the beans still did not look good.
“We only had a half-inch of moisture in June,” Endres said. “There was not enough moisture in the topsoil. The rye looked fine, but the dry beans were way behind. I am almost assured of having a yield reduction with the dry beans and soybeans (in the trials where the rye was terminated),” he said.
Another study has examined measuring the soil moisture to determine the rye termination date.
“We know a poorly-timed killing of the rye can adversely affect the yield of the main cash crop,” he said.
But there are benefits for interseeding, as well.
“The winter rye can serve as a substitute for a pre-emergence soil-applied herbicide. So in other words, you can use rye as a suppressant and terminate the rye when appropriate,” Endres said.
More information on cover crops and interseeding is available from CREC, as well as other NDSU Research Extension Centers, local County Extension offices, and the Soil Sense podcasts located at https://www.ndsu.edu/soilhealth/?page_id=4061.