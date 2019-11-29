FARGO, N.D. – Growers are facing an unprecedented number of challenges over the next few months – ranging from harvesting and marketing the 2019 corn and soybean crops to planting conditions next spring. Farmers are going to need some answers for those challenges and the 22nd NDAA Northern Ag Expo is a good place to find them.
The NDAA Northern Ag Expo will be held on Dec. 3-4 at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., offering a wide variety of seminars and a trade show that features all ag related items ranging from farm equipment to supplies and farm services.
The show is organized by the North Dakota Ag Association (NDAA), and three board members from that group gathered recently to talk about the uniqueness of the show and how it strives to answer some of those early production questions.
“The compressed spring we are going to have is probably one of the most compressed springs that a lot of people have seen in their lifetime,” said Craig Hanson, a BASF representative and secretary-treasurer of the NDAA. “Growers will be able to get a lot of good information, not only from the seminars, but actually talking to the individual companies and their representatives. This coming year has its share of challenges, but also its share of opportunities as we move toward spring.”
“The big thing is the lack of work that was able to be done this fall,” added Spencer Wagner, a representative of N-7, LLC, and vice president of the NDAA. “That will have a cascading effect this spring – everything is going to be stressed this spring.”
Seed supplies could be another issue next spring and growers will have the opportunity to visit with seed companies about the seed situation in there operation, according to Mark Dooley, a representative from Prairieland Ag and a NDAA board member.
“There is probably going to be some issues with soybean seed,” Dooley said. “The soybean seed did not come off the field under the best conditions this year. You can’t dry soybean seed through a grain dryer and then use it for seed because it will hurt the germination. Instead of the germination being 90-92 percent, it might be 75 percent, which means you might need another 25 percent more bean seed because of the lower germination.”
A special session has also been arranged with USDA officials regarding what help they can provide for this upcoming spring. Bill Beam, the Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will headline a seminar on assistance USDA can provide, according to Lindsey Abentroth, public affairs specialist for the North Dakota FSA office.
Jeremy Davis, the regional coordinator for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Office is also expected to be a part of the seminar, which will focus on ways USDA can help with the current challenges facing producers. Abentroth said they hope to bring a high ranking official from the Risk Management Agency into the seminar discussion as well.
The USDA seminar will be held on the main stage in the trade show area, starting at noon on Dec. 4.
There is no admission charge for the NDAA Northern Ag Expo and the doors open at 8:30 a.m. for both days of the expo. On Tuesday, the show will close at 4:30 p.m., and the Wednesday segment of the show will close an hour earlier.