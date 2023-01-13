Approval as renewable diesel feedstock a ‘great win’ for canola industry

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to allow canola oil to join soybean and corn oil as a feedstock for renewable diesel was the result of petitioning the EPA with facts gathered by the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA) and canola growers in the state.

“This is a great win for the canola industry, and it is a good time to be a canola producer,” said Barry Coleman, executive director of the NCGA.

Renewable diesel capacity is expected to “quadruple by 2024,” he added.

In fact, U.S. renewable diesel production grew from 62 million gallons in 2011 to 838 million gallons in 2021, according to the EPA.

Renewable diesel plants from Louisiana heading west, including Dickinson, N.D., are currently producing renewable diesel for low carbon markets on the West Coast.

“Some 40 billion gallons of oil will be needed for these markets,” Coleman said.

More feedstock options allow renewable fuel producers to utilize market efficiencies, protect against price volatility, and provide flexibilities due to unforeseen circumstances, according to Andrew Moore, U.S. Canola Association (USCA) president and canola grower.

Renewable diesel is not like ethanol, Coleman pointed out.

“This is not like ethanol because big oil is asking for it (renewable diesel),” he said.

In November 2022, for the first time, many oil companies, as well as renewable fuel and farm trade organizations, joined together to support U.S. legislation to expand E15 nationwide. In the past, the oil industry has, at times, resisted efforts to expand the market for ethanol.

In March 2020, the USCA petitioned the EPA to approve canola oil as a feedstock for renewable diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

When the NCGA petitioned the EPA, it pointed out the EPA used a version of the model that had a different set of baseline conditions from those used for soy and corn; overestimated the fuel consumption from increased canola production; underestimated the yield of canola; overestimated the direct energy use for canola production in other countries outside North America; and incorrectly assumed increased global production would take place in India, which is not the case.

Canola oil will now be eligible for Renewable Identification Number (RIN) credits for those companies that want to produce renewable diesel. RIN credits aregenerated each time a gallon of renewable diesel is produced.

North Dakota Farmers Union president Mark Watne said, “Creating a pathway for increased production of canola-based renewable fuels is an important step forward in our country’s energy security.”

Watne said Farmers Union has long advocated for the elimination of regulatory barriers that prevent the expansion of ethanol blends and other renewable fuels.

In addition to renewable diesel, the EPA also approved canola oil’s use as a feedstock for jet fuel, heating oil, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

Canola acreage in North Dakota has increased substantially in recent years, and it has become a strong rotational crop that has good taproots to scavenge for nutrients and break up compaction.

In 2022, USDA reported canola acreage of 1.76 million in North Dakota, an increase from 2021 and a new record, according to Coleman.

The USDA report also indicated there were over 260,000 prevent plant acres of canola this year, hinting that the potential acreage this year would have eclipsed 2 million acres for the first time ever if wet conditions had not prevailed this spring, Coleman noted.

In 2021, there were record acres of canola in the state at 1.72 million. That was up 16 percent from the year before.

“That is a 700 percent increase from 25 years ago, when canola was grown usually in the northeast,” Coleman said.

Some 25 years ago, the average yield was 1,200 pounds per acre.

The USDA said the average yield for canola was down in 2021 because of the drought. However, it increased the average yields from 1,100 pounds per acre to an average yield of 1,340 pounds per acre for 2021.

“Some growers had very good yields in 2021. If you caught a rain, you were lucky,” he said.

There was record county production acres in 2021 in Pembina, Sheridan, Divide, Williams, Burke, Ward, Stark, Morton, McKenzie, Golden Valley and Slope counties.

“A lot of the growth in canola acreage has been in the western side of the state, particularly the northwest,” Coleman concluded.