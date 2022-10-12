ATV/UTV safety important for farm women

There are a lot of different ways to get hurt if you don’t take proper precautions.

If you’ve ever bumped heads with someone, it doesn’t take much of a knock to hurt.

Running a piano (300-750 pounds) over your toe hurts like the dickens and could cause a broken toe.

Getting bowled over by a football player (200-300 pounds) can cause serious injuries if you’re not wearing protective gear.

And then there’s an ATV or UTV, weighing in at 300-1,000 pounds – like an old upright piano. Factor in speed, unsafe driving terrain, and distracting livestock, and it’s easy to see how accidents with these vehicles are likely to cause serious injuries or even death.

Getting flung out of a moving all-terrain vehicle/utility terrain vehicle, experiencing a rollover or having a collision while operating an ATV/UTV is going to hurt, and riders, especially women, need to take precautions to avoid accidents while remaining confident in their driving skills.

At a National Farm Safety and Health Week webinar, ATV/UTV safety for women was discussed by Dan Neenan, National Education Center for Agricultural Safety director.

“Think about the size of you, think about the size and weight of what you are riding, or bumping into,” Neenan said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, it just means, be aware of that.”

The average height of a woman in the U.S. is about 5 feet, 4 inches, while the average height of a man is 5 feet, 9 inches. That difference in height can have an impact on how well an ATV/UTV fits, and how well it can be operated.

While always following the manufacturer’s recommendation for sizing, in general, an ATV fits properly if the operator is standing on the footrest, grabs the handgrips, and has 3 inches of clearance between the ATV seat and the seat of the operator’s pants.

“The operator needs at least 3 inches of clearance so they can stand up for balance and comfort and shift their body forward and backward or from side to side,” he said.

The operator also needs to be able to turn the handlebars all the way to the left and right and use their feet to work the brake pedal and gear shift lever, if applicable.

For the farm or ranch woman that is running an ATV, one of the challenges is finding personal protective equipment that fits correctly, Neenan said.

“We found personal protective equipment typically is made for a man, and you have to look at and ask questions – is it available for women? Does the store stock it, or can they get it? You’re going to have to ask questions to get that personal protective equipment that is designed to fit a woman,” he said.

Some examples include wearing a correctly-sized helmet that provides sufficient face and head protection. Protective clothing, including full-fingered gloves, non-skid over-the-ankle boots, goggles, or face shields all need to fit.

Clothing with body armor – rigid inserts that help protect the spine, elbows, knees, etc. – may also reduce or prevent injuries in the event of a crash, he said.

When parents are using an ATV/UTV, children need alternative care.

If children are coming along, consider a pickup truck so that appropriate car seats and seat belts can be used.

Neenan said that children under 16 are restricted from driving ATVs/UTVs. Manufacturers also discourage transporting children under age 16 as passengers.

The owner’s manuals have no standards for safe restraint of children in ATVs/UTVs because they do not consider that a safe use of the vehicle, he said.

If children are riding as passengers in UTVs, the owner’s manual usually states that each person must be able to sit with their back against the back of the seat, with their feet flat on the floor, and the hand able to grab the roll bar hand grip.

ATVs/UTVs are fun, but can be dangerous.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 2, 258 U.S. deaths from off-highway vehicles from 2015-17. The commission classified the deaths as 1,697 occurring from ATV accidents, 445 from recreational off-highway vehicles, 47 from UTV accidents and 69 were unknown.

Age groups included under 16 years old – 16 percent (8 percent 12 and under); 16-24 years old – 15 percent; 25-34 years old – 15 percent; 35-44 years old – 11 percent; 45-54 years old – 16 percent; and 55 years and older – 27 percent.

Understanding the role of weight in safe driving is important. The owner’s manual will have information on how much an ATV or UTV can carry, haul, and/or tow. In some cases, not much weight can be carried (less than 150 pounds), and it needs to be divided with one-third of the weight in the front cargo rack and two-thirds in the rear rack.

Carrying extra weight over the front tires can change the operator’s ability to brake and turn.

“Be extra careful if you have a load in the front or the back of the ATV,” he said. “That’s going to change the center of gravity. Before dismounting, stop the ATV completely – preferably on a level surface, make sure it’s shifted into park, and set the brake.”

He added that keeping the load closer to the center of the machine will help maintain that center of gravity.

ATVs are designed to run on off-road conditions, like pasture, dirt, or gravel. The tires have low pressure and deep treads to grab at the surface.

Driving between farms, it’s sometimes easiest to use tarred/asphalt/concrete roads – but be aware that ATVs aren’t meant for those road surfaces. Especially if roads become slick with rain or other substances, ATVs may not have much grip.

Slowing down or trailering ATVs are sometimes the best option in difficult driving conditions.

Neenan asks that ATV/UTV operators always watch out for cars, trucks, tractors and other vehicles. Some people may not see the small off-road vehicles. In addition, if an ATV operator is turning left off a road, they need to turn their head to see if there are any vehicles behind them. Even though the ATV operator may be using turn signals or hand signals, some distracted drivers may not see that and try to speed around the ATV just as the ATV is turning left.

“They should not be passing you, but if you see someone is coming – and you don’t get hit, it really doesn’t matter if you (are in the right). It’s the injury or fatalities that we want to avoid,” he concluded.