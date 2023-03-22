There’s a lot of talk about rising interest rates and market uncertainty right now. Growers are concerned how their profitability will be impacted by the pace, magnitude, and timing of interest rate hikes. Now, more than ever, growers need support to navigate these economic variables to manage their risk and to protect themselves against market uncertainty. Being proactive to control what you can when it comes to your financial position will save you money and minimize financial stress. Here are a few things to consider:
Understand the rising costs of interest
When interest rates are higher, so too is the cost to borrow money, especially for growers who have higher debt loads and perhaps lower credit scores. Anyone watching the economy has seen the steady increase in interest rates over the last two years. Interest rate increases can affect many modes of borrowing, including variable-rate operating lines, home equity lines, adjustable-rate mortgages, credit cards or any other debt that is variable.
Rates fluctuate over time. There are no parameters around if or when they will change. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) adjusts the federal funds rate based on its mandate to manage inflation and employment. In February 2021, for example, the prime rate was 3.25 percent, and as of February 2023 it sits at 7.75 percent. On Feb. 2, 2023, the prime rate increased for the eighth time in 11 months, driving up the cost of borrowing, even for those with exceptional credit.
Compared to just a few years ago, debt loads are heavier, cash flow for immediate budgets is impacted, and depending on how leveraged you are, your credit score may be impacted as well – all because of the rise in interest rates. The impact in terms of increase cost to borrow becomes a little more evident with an example. Let’s assume a grower is managing a 5,000-acre corn operation with a budget of $335 per acre to purchase seed, fertilizer, and crop protection products.
If that grower had a borrowing rate of Prime + 1 percent back in February of 2021, their interest rate would be 4.25 percent. Assuming the purchases are financed from May until crop proceeds are received in Q4, the interest expense on crop input spending of $1,675,000 comes in around $46,418 to finance that purchase. In the same scenario this year, the grower’s rate would be around 8.75 percent. The grower would pay $95,567, which is more than double in interest on the same purchases from just two years. This is a perfect example of how dramatically rising interest rates can impact borrowing costs, and precisely why it’s important to research and evaluate different lending options to make sure your cost to borrow is as low as possible.
As the Fed continues to grapple with elevated inflation, tight employment conditions, and recent unease in the banking industry, we expect that interest rates will remain at elevated levels, which will continue to put pressure on all modes of financing.
The cost to borrow is just one factor growers need to consider in terms of impacting profitability. In addition to rising interest rates, commodity prices and the cost of production and land are all tied to the market, as well. Growers have a lot of variables to contend with, so having a plan with room to adjust as variables shift gives you more control over your financial success.
Be proactive in responding to market changes
There are a few things you can do to manage your risk and take some of the stress out of these market highs and lows:
1) Create more certainty around your budget with fixed-rate financing.
Fixed rate loans minimize the impact of market swings and can help control one more variable in your cost equation. In contrast, variable rates are exposed to interest rate fluctuations and offer less stability to predict expenses. Build an understanding about your options and consider tactics like a blended rate, or locking in a fixed rate, which offers some protection against rising interest costs. This is a smart way to create more stability in your financial plan.
2) Complement your bank operating line of credit with other financing offers.
This affords you flexibility to take advantage of the best terms, rates and incentives that meets your operational needs.
3) Identify your debts and make a plan to control the things you can.
Look at your complete financial picture and build a plan with options that give you a chance to act when anything unexpected comes up, including interest rate hikes.
How to build a financial plan
The best way to find yourself on solid financial footing, regardless of the market, is to make a plan and reevaluate when your circumstances change. Your plan should factor in things like rising costs and other inflationary pressures, along with a clear roadmap to your goals. This will help identify all the ways you might pivot should challenges arise.
The market will always be unpredictable, but we are starting to see positive signs that we’ve weathered the worst volatility following 2020; inflation is tempering and supply chain issues are improving. While no one can predict with total certainty what’s ahead, there are reasons to feel optimistic that we’re closer to the end of this turbulent market than the beginning.
John Maman is director of sales and marketing for Nutrien Financial, the financing arm of Nutrien Ag Solutions. He oversees field sales and marketing for Nutrien’s North American retail operation and leads a team of proven experts who create financial solutions for growers to increase profitability and maximize every opportunity for success.