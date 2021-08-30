Big Iron Farm Show features numerous educational opportunities for attendees

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Educational programs have always been an important part of the Big Iron Farm Show, and this year will be no different as there are several educational opportunities for those attending the show.

The Big Iron Field Demo, after not being held in 2020, will return this year. John Nowatzki, NDSU Extension agricultural machine systems specialist, is again organizing field demonstrations related to autonomous agricultural vehicles, drone seed spreading, and automated precision rock picking. Demonstrations will be conducted daily in the field directly south of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds racetrack from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The following is a summary of this year’s Big Iron educational events:

NDSU Extension exhibits

According to Kenneth Hellevang, NDSU Extension Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering professor and interim chair, NDSU Extension personnel have four exhibit topics this year – crop production, drought, farm stress and Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. All the exhibits are located at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building.

In addition, Hellevang says Extension agents and specialists will be available to answer questions about crop and livestock production and other rural topics.

“This is an opportunity for people to stop by to view the displays, ask questions, pick up publications and provide input or just visit,” he said.

Crop production accounts for about two-thirds of the agricultural economy in North Dakota, and NDSU Extension’s exhibits will focus on some of the current topics with Extension agents and specialists available to discuss current challenges.