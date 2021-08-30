Big Iron Farm Show features numerous educational opportunities for attendees

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Educational programs have always been an important part of the Big Iron Farm Show, and this year will be no different as there are several educational opportunities for those attending the show.
The Big Iron Field Demo, after not being held in 2020, will return this year. John Nowatzki, NDSU Extension agricultural machine systems specialist, is again organizing field demonstrations related to autonomous agricultural vehicles, drone seed spreading, and automated precision rock picking. Demonstrations will be conducted daily in the field directly south of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds racetrack from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The following is a summary of this year’s Big Iron educational events:
NDSU Extension exhibits
According to Kenneth Hellevang, NDSU Extension Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering professor and interim chair, NDSU Extension personnel have four exhibit topics this year – crop production, drought, farm stress and Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. All the exhibits are located at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building.
In addition, Hellevang says Extension agents and specialists will be available to answer questions about crop and livestock production and other rural topics.
“This is an opportunity for people to stop by to view the displays, ask questions, pick up publications and provide input or just visit,” he said.
Crop production accounts for about two-thirds of the agricultural economy in North Dakota, and NDSU Extension’s exhibits will focus on some of the current topics with Extension agents and specialists available to discuss current challenges.
“The drought is impacting livestock, crops, and farmsteads,” Hellevang said. “Part of the exhibit will include resources available to assist farmers with various aspects of agriculture impacted by the drought.”
To help with farm stress, Hellevang says another aspect of the exhibit will focus on resources available to help farmers and ranchers work through the many challenges they have faced this year.
NDSU faculty will be available to discuss various topics in Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering. The department has academic degrees in Engineering with a focus on agricultural machinery, natural resource engineering, and biosystems engineering. There are also degrees in Agricultural Systems Management, which incorporates technology, business, and agricultural production. The Precision Agriculture degree is one of only two four-year degrees offered in the U.S. and it includes the many aspects of precision agriculture.
“Both of these degrees are through the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources. The research focus is in precision agriculture, natural resources, and biosystems, including crop storage and enhanced bioproducts,” Hellevang said.
Extension education and technical assistance will also be provided on grain drying and storage, agricultural machinery and precision agriculture, and water including irrigation, drainage and water quality.
“Our students will have an exhibit outside Hartl Hall showing their 1/4 scale tractor and possibly a reconditioned tractor or two,” Hellevang added.
Red River Farm Network ‘Issues and Events Center’
The always popular Red River Farm Network “Issues and Events Center” will again be featured this year. The following is the Issues and Events Center schedule:
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• 10:30 a.m.: “Farm Policy Perspectives” – Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson
• 11:30 a.m.: “What’s New in the Markets?” – Katie Tangen, AgCountry Farm Credit Services
• 1:30 p.m.: “Market Outlook Seminar” – Tommy Grisafi, Advance Trading; Jacob Burks, Kluis Commodity Advisors; and Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management
• 2:30 p.m.: “The New Normal: What’s Next for the Land Market” – Farmers National Company
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• 10:30 a.m.: “A Conversation with USDA” – USDA Under Secretary Robert Bonnie (invited) and Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson
• 11:30 a.m.: “Farm and Ranch, Retirement and Estate Planning: A Look Inside the Planners Toolbox” – Bobbi Sondreal and Russ Tweiten, AgCountry Farm Credit Services
• 1:30 p.m.: “Market Outlook Seminar” – Betsy Jensen, Northland FBM; Naomi Blohm, Total Farm Marketing; and Kristi Van Ahn, Van Ahn & Company
• 2:30 p.m.: “The New Normal: What’s Next for the Land Market” – Farmers National Company
Thursday, Sept. 16
• 10:30 a.m.: “Weather Outlook” – Drew Lerner, World Weather, Inc.
• 11:30 a.m.: “Current Crop Conditions – What You Need to Know” – Joel Lynse, AgCountry Farm Credit Services
• 1:30 p.m.: “Market Outlook Seminar” – Randy Zimmerman, West Central Ag Services; Ray Grabanski, Progressive Ag; and Don Roose, US Commodities
ACME Tools booth
Several thousand Big Iron Farm Show visitors stop by the ACME Tools booth every year to learn about the latest tools for the farm and ranch. The ACME Tools building is located in the old West Horse Barn, as it was during last year’s show.
Health education
Want to run a quick check-up on your health? The Health and Safety Center at Big Iron, located in the Horticulture Building, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during all three days of the show.
For those looking to get their COVID-19 vaccination, all three vaccination options will be available during this year’s show at the Health and Safety Center on a walk-up basis.
Like previous years, daily health screenings, hearing tests, and stroke information will also be offered during all three days of the show.
Check the latest Big Iron schedule of events for the most up-to-date information on the many educational events at this year’s Big Iron Farm Show.