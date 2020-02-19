Internationally recognized Dr. Jerry Hatfield, recently retired director for the USDA-ARS National Laboratory for Agriculture and The Environment in Ames, Iowa, will present “Future Directions & Challenges for Agriculture,” at Bismarck State College at the 2020 Farming & Ranching for the Bottom Line conference.
He is a world-wide recognized expert on evaluating farming systems and their response to water and nitrogen interactions across soils and remote sensing methods to quantify field variation. Connections among the components of the soil-plant-atmosphere continuum and their linkage to air, water, and soil quality has been his research focus for over 30 years.
He is the recipient of numerous awards including the USDA-ARS Hall of Fame in 2014 for his research on improving agriculture and environmental quality and the prestigious SWCS Hugh Hammond Bennett award in 2016 for his national and international work on soil and water conservation.
Information on the entire program is at www.area4farm.org. To register for the free conference, call 701.250.4518 ext. 3.