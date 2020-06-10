Emma Bock, 13, of rural Belfield, N.D., has learned a wealth of knowledge in 4-H. She has been a member of the Stark-Billings County 4-H chapter for several years.
“I really like 4-H, and I’m involved in a few different things,” Bock said, adding she joined 4-H several years ago as a Cloverbud.
She lives out on the rural countryside with her parents, DeeAnn and Eric Bock, outside Belfield, where she has three horses and room to raise animals for 4-H.
Bock recently graduated from eighth grade at Medora Public School. It was interesting, because the last few weeks of the school year the students were home, taking classes online due to COVID-19.
“It went pretty well. The teachers would teach for about four hours; then we would have homework to do,” she said.
Most of the 4-H kids in her chapter live on farms and ranches, but a couple live in town.
Bock has been involved with many projects in 4-H, and showing animals is her favorite.
“My parents have helped me with learning about doing projects and showing animals,” she said.
She has worked on several other projects for 4-H that she has taken to the county fair, and one of the main projects that she does every year has been photography.
“I like to take photos of the country around our place, such as the sunset,” she said.
Other projects for 4-H she has made included a knitting project and a project that was a picture hanger – a wooden picture frame with a grate in front of it, with lots of pictures clipped on front.
“It turned out really nice and I got a blue ribbon for it,” she said.
In past years, Bock has showed her horse, Calli, at the fair, and won a blue ribbon, first place and second place, with her horse.
“We own three horses, and I have shown all my horses at the fair,” she said. “It was kind of hard to ride horses at first, but I have been riding for several years now.”
She has raised and shown many wether sheep at the fair. They have been Hampshire crosses.
“It took a couple of weeks to train them to show. Before they go into the arena, I clip them with the clippers and groom them so they look their best,” she said.
Last year, Bock won Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship at the Stark-Billings County Fair.
She enjoys showing wether sheep and has found them fun to raise – and in the past, she has also shown goats and pigs.
“We line them up and set them so they look their best for the judges,” she said.
Her uncle, Loren, owns Bock Charolais, and she has gone over and helped him at times with branding and moving cattle. Loren has helped her with a Charolais heifer to show for 4-H.
“This is the first year I have shown cattle,” she said.
Bock will show her Charolais heifer, Rosie, at the fair this year.
Her parents have helped her with showing animals, including cattle. In 4-H, parents are one of the most important elements to a student’s success, and many parents are 4-H leaders, as well.
While raising sheep and cattle are different, as well as with the other animals she has shown, Bock says it is important to be “calm with them” during the training process.
“We’re getting her ready to show – we’ve worked on putting a halter on (Rosie), and taking her around (in a circle),” she said. “She has been doing really well.”