VALLEY CITY, N.D. – This year’s North Dakota State Crop Show will honor Galen Briese, an ag producer who has had a long history with the event, which is held in Valley City each year.
The North Dakota State Crop Show is held in conjunction with the North Dakota Winter Show and is made up of crop display samples from the 4-H, FFA and open divisions. At one time, the North Dakota State Crop Show was known as the largest crop show in the world, with over 2,500 samples, but in recent years the number of samples submitted has declined. Any resident of North Dakota may be an exhibitor and all exhibits must have been grown in the state during 2019, according to entry rules.
This year’s honoree is well acquainted with those show rules. Briese was raised on a diversified livestock, dairy and small grain farm near Tappen, N.D. During his school years, he judged livestock at the N.D. Winter Show as a 4-H and FFA member from 1964-1970. After his graduation from high school at Tappen, he went on to attend Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College, graduating with an Associate of Applied Science degree.
Between 1985 and 1992, Briese coached the Kidder County 4-H crop show team as they judged in shows throughout the state and at the N.D. Winter Show. During his time as coach, he had several junior and senior club members win numerous first place awards.
During this time he also worked as a watershed conservationist for the Cavalier, Rolette and Towner County Soil Conservation Districts.
In 1998, Briese started working for the North Dakota State Seed Department as a seed analyst and field seed specialist. During this time he served on the N.D. State Crop Show Committee as the State Seed Department’s representative and judged numerous crop samples at that show until he retired in 2018.
Briese currently resides in Erie, N.D., and has two grown sons, Lee and William. He keeps busy with several hobbies, including hunting, fishing and building custom fishing rods.
He will be honored at the Valley City Chamber Ag Social that will be held in the South Exhibit Building of the N.D. Winter Show Complex on Tuesday, March 3, starting at 4 p.m. The Rutledge Kane Award recipient will also be honored at this time. This award is sponsored by the Rutledge Kane family in his memory. The winner is determined by the number of exhibits entered and the quality of each exhibit. The selected individual is designated as the champion showman for the North Dakota State Crop Show.
Practically every crop grown in the state, with the exception of potatoes and sugarbeets, are exhibited at the N.D. State Crop Show. North Dakota leads in the nation in the production of flaxseed, canola, pinto beans, durum wheat, peas, spring wheat, dry edible navy beans and dry edible beans. In addition, the state is in second place in the production of oil sunflowers, all sunflowers, lentils, dry edible black beans, non-oil sunflowers, all wheat and great northern dry edible beans. North Dakota had a third place ranking in the production of barley, sugarbeets and oats.