Burgum, Goehring hold drought disaster meetings

North Dakota continues to suffer from drought conditions across the state, with a wide swath in the north central region in extreme and exceptional drought.

Farmers and ranchers in the Washburn, Medora, and Rugby area talked about their concerns at drought meetings on June 15-16.

Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, along with others, hosted the meetings. The officials are requesting a “federal declaration for an emergency” and needed input from those affected by the drought.

Paul Anderson, a farmer near Coleharbor, spoke about his low-bushel wheat crop at the meeting.

In a separate phone interview, Anderson said moisture has been extremely low at his farm, but he did receive .70 of an inch on June 19. He raises wheat, corn, soybeans and sunflowers.

Anderson said he drove around his farm in June with his crop adjuster. His wheat crop had been planted into dry conditions, but it geminated and came up out of the soil with a poor stand.

By the end of the first week in June, there were no tillers left on the crop.

“I stuck a 6-inch Red Bull can next to my wheat, and the crop was only half as tall – a 3-inch wheat crop,” Anderson said, pointing it out to his crop adjuster.

“My (crop insurance) adjuster said he thought the wheat stand we have this year looked worse than 1988,” he said.

He also sent the photo of the can and his wheat crop to Goehring, who mentioned it during the meeting.

Goehring said with crop insurance, farmers can’t zero out a crop without being flagged, and it should not have to happen in a drought emergency like this year.