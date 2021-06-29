Burgum, Goehring hold drought disaster meetings

North Dakota continues to suffer from drought conditions across the state, with a wide swath in the north central region in extreme and exceptional drought.
Farmers and ranchers in the Washburn, Medora, and Rugby area talked about their concerns at drought meetings on June 15-16.
Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, along with others, hosted the meetings. The officials are requesting a “federal declaration for an emergency” and needed input from those affected by the drought.
Paul Anderson, a farmer near Coleharbor, spoke about his low-bushel wheat crop at the meeting.
In a separate phone interview, Anderson said moisture has been extremely low at his farm, but he did receive .70 of an inch on June 19. He raises wheat, corn, soybeans and sunflowers.
Anderson said he drove around his farm in June with his crop adjuster. His wheat crop had been planted into dry conditions, but it geminated and came up out of the soil with a poor stand.
By the end of the first week in June, there were no tillers left on the crop.
“I stuck a 6-inch Red Bull can next to my wheat, and the crop was only half as tall – a 3-inch wheat crop,” Anderson said, pointing it out to his crop adjuster.
“My (crop insurance) adjuster said he thought the wheat stand we have this year looked worse than 1988,” he said.
He also sent the photo of the can and his wheat crop to Goehring, who mentioned it during the meeting.
Goehring said with crop insurance, farmers can’t zero out a crop without being flagged, and it should not have to happen in a drought emergency like this year.
“Farmers can end up getting flagged. If you can get it to a couple of bushels, then you can do with your crop what you want to,” he said.
Anderson said he would have to take his wheat to harvest. He is hopeful his corn will still yield decent stands, but he said he needs timely moisture from here on out.
At the meeting, Burgum said the entire state is in drought.
“100 percent of the state is in drought condition and we had an open winter and this has been the worse drought in my memory,” Burgum said. “From fall 2020 through spring 2021, North Dakota recorded the driest period on record in 127 years, and we know we have a full-blown crisis in the state.”
Burgum encouraged farmers and ranchers to e-mail or call their officials if they weren’t at the meeting to have their concerns addressed.
“We are trying to get ideas from you. We know ag is the bedrock of the community, with or without a drought, and if there is something any of the state agencies can do to help you, we will,” he said.
State officials want to try and see if the feds could alter some of the rules on CRP haying and grazing.
“With part of the emergency federal disaster declaration, one of the things we are looking to do is change rules on CRP,” he said. “As Doug (Goehring) and I fought for in 2017, we want to get access to CRP for livestock for haying before Aug. 1. If we wait after that and there’s no rain, there’s no value there.”
The governor officially asked USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to be able to hay Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres before Aug 1.
Ranchers have already been able to graze their CRP acres in most counties.
Goehring said the drought is “hit and miss” in the states surrounding North Dakota, except for Minnesota.
He says grain growers have a few tools they can use to mitigate disaster, but that isn’t the case for livestock producers.
“For farmers, they have crop insurance. When it comes to our livestock producers, they don’t have a lot,” he said. “Livestock need feed and water, and I know there is a need to be able to want to get out and graze CRP, but the problem is in some areas, there is very little CRP or it is too short.”
Goehring suggested folks write and petition their Farm Service Agency if they have CRP they want to utilize. FSA will check their practices and their CRP contracts.
“There are some 70-90 different CRP contracts, and there are some that do not allow you to graze,” Goehring said. With some contracts, an incentive was given if they agreed never to graze.
In 2017, the feds were able to undo some of that and allow some grazing of those contracts.
“I don’t know if we could do it again. We will be talking to Secretary Vilsack to see if there is an opportunity available there,” he added.
In 2015, officials addressed disaster declarations, which Goehring said were political in nature. With a drought, they addressed timeframes to open certain programs.
North Dakota has opened the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) and the Livestock Forage Program.
“We are now addressing haying. We are working with wildlife groups to see if we could open up CRP. However, vegetation is short, so people may have to cull herds,” Goehring said.
However, within four years, ranchers can purchase cattle back and won’t suffer capital gains.
“It is costly to feed cattle now if you want to retain ownership,” he said.
Because the state has hit D-2-4 drought categories, there are some financial assistances available.
“There may be financial assistance available, but I know, as a producer myself, we don’t need another loan,” Goehring said.
A rancher representing the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association asked about whether the Risk Management Agency (RMA) could allow ranchers to replant and use crops for feed.
Burgum said they want to bring the head of RMA to North Dakota.
“We need to get cover crops going on fields to preserve our topsoil,” he said.
After the meeting, Goehring wrote to the RMA.
“I am requesting that USDA-RMA consider allowing flexibility in allowing non-program crops, cover crops or forage, to be planted on failed acres in North Dakota,” Goehring said. “The continued lack of precipitation has dramatically reduced forage production in the state and I am asking for greater flexibility for early release when it is apparent a crop is not going to be viable.”
Goehring said he wants to get more information before considering asking for the emergency transportation program to help offset the costs of transportation of hay to cattle or cattle to feed.
One rancher said if he gets a corn crop to come through, that it would be his only chance to feed his cows this winter.
Another rancher would like to see if there is COVID money available to help ranchers. He is afraid North Dakota’s cow herd will decrease substantially by next year, after several years of poor grazing pastures.
A grant has arrived in North Dakota to help with credit counseling, as well as mental health.
“The worse thing is when it is raining out, you can’t get a crop off. But stress is real and it is a real issue we are dealing with. Reach out to your neighbor and us,” he said.
The Hay Hotline is up and active at the Ag Department, but Goehring said there may not be much available.
“There’s feed, trucking assistance, pasture, CRP open for grazing on the map. Give it a shot. We know there is not a whole lot up there,” he said.
The emergency hay transportation assistance program is also available.
Burgum said ranchers are liquidating their herds. In Napoleon at the sale barn, 2,500 cattle were scheduled, but 3,500 showed up to be sold.
“We know guys are liquidating their genetics, which is a tough thing,” Burgum said.
The State Water Commission representatives said they have reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program.
The State Water Commission has approved $4.1 million in funding for the program. The program provides 50 percent cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project.
Each producer is eligible for three projects, such as pipeline extensions. They have approved more than $2 million in projects to date.
For more on the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, see www.swc.nd.gov.
For more on the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map, see www.nd.gov/ndda.
Information on federal tax relief options available to farmers and ranchers who have sold or are considering selling livestock because of drought is at https://bit.ly/3vGf6OR.
For more information on drought relief resources, go to www.ndresponse.gov.
To contact the ag commissioner’s office, call 1-800-242-7535 or e-mail at: ndda@nd.gov.