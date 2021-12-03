Carrington FFA team places third at National FFA Convention

The Carrington FFA team earned top honors during the National FFA Convention, held Oct. 25-30 in Indianapolis, Ind.

FFA members Trapper Depew, Elizabeth Lee, Joe Lindberg and Jacob Rexin formed the Agronomy team, together placing third in the nation in Agronomy Career Development.

Depew was the first place individual, earning a $1,000 scholarship, while Lee, Lindberg, and Rexin all earned a gold award.

“The team was excited to place as high as they did,” said Missy Hansen, Carrington FFA advisor and teacher. “Trapper finishing as the first place individual is an incredible accomplishment. Placing in the top 10 in any event at the national level takes a lot of time studying and practicing, so the students were very proud of their results.”

The team is coached by Bruce Bachmeier, a local agronomist, and Joel Lemer, a retired ag education teacher and Extension agent.

“Their expertise in helping the team prepare for the event was essential to the students doing so well,” Hansen said.

Hansen pointed out the contest was held differently than it has been in the past. The students completed the written test, crop and weed identification, insect identification, agronomic disorders, grain grading and the soils evaluation virtually at the end of August.

The top 50 percent of the teams were invited to compete in-person at the National FFA Convention at the end of October.

Carrington was one of those teams.

The in-person events included a presentation on current agronomic issues, evaluating hay and green pepper samples, and a complex team problem and presentation.