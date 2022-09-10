Catch some marketing news at the Big Iron Farm Show

WEST FARGO, N.D. – There are several opportunities to hear and see top-notch regional market analysts during Big Iron, Sept. 13-15.

Talks each day will focus on trends and provide unique perspectives on markets.

The free parking/admission show runs Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Red River Fair Grounds just off I-94 in West Fargo.

Market Outlook Seminar

Each day, a Market Outlook Seminar will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Red River Farm Network Issues and Events Center.

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management; Tommy Grisafi, Advance Trading; and Ray Grabanski, Progressive Ag.

• Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Mike Zuzulo, Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting; Kristi Van Ahn, Kjeseth-Van Ahn and Company; and Bret Oelke, Innovus Agra.

• Thursday, Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management; DuWayne Bosse, Bolt Marketing; and Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University.

Virtual Marketing Seminar

After spending the day at Big Iron, tune in via your smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer for the September Marketing Seminar, which is put on by the North Dakota Grain Growers Association and the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 4-6:30 p.m.

Organizers are taking advantage of the Big Iron Farm Show to get presenters together live for a better virtual seminar.

Registration is required at the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers website, https://mnwheat.org/growers/, or North Dakota Grain Growers Association website, ndgga.com/events.

The program includes:

• 4 p.m., “Marketing Wheat in the Current Volatile Environment,” with Bret Oelke, Innovus Agra.

• 4:45 p.m., “Market Impacts & Farm Operation Planning in a Volatile Environment,” with Rob Fronning, AgCounty Farm Credit Services.

• 5:30 p.m., “Update on Global Crop Markets,” with Frayne Olson, Ph.D., North Dakota State University.

Oelke’s thoughts

A popular speaker at Big Iron over the years is Bret Oelke. He’s speaking twice on Wednesday – at 1:30 p.m. and again at the 4 p.m. virtual event.

“I’m not good at outlooks – I think it’s more like lookout!” Oelke joked during a recent phone interview.

The challenge, he says, is it’s so difficult to predict what’s going to happen.

Multiple “black swan” events have taken market prices higher than most people anticipated prior to 2020. That includes the invasion of Russia into Ukraine, important providers of the world’s wheat supply.

We’ve experienced COVID, which caused many disruptions in the supply and demand chain. There have been multiple drought events that have hurt yields or reduced the ability to determine yields ahead of harvest.

What can a farmer do?

Just as a farmer recognizes the high- and low-yielding areas of each field, a farmer can also recognize the ebb and flow of prices throughout the marketing year. It makes sense to pay attention to historic data to help predict what could happen to markets again and what to expect for price movement, Oelke said.

An interesting occurrence in 2022 is the very strong basis taking prices for 2021 crops higher. A futures price inversion and basis inversion indicate that crop values may not hold up much longer.

For 2023, Oelke’s preliminary budget for producing 200-bushel per acre corn is $5-$5.40 per bushel.

With high fertilizer and land prices, he expects the soybean breakeven is $15 per bushel – unless farmers charge the fertilizer cost to corn in a corn/soybean rotation.

For the wheat growers webinar – Oelke is going to focus at 4 p.m. on volatility.

“We have been on a roller coaster with wheat futures – and wheat cash prices – within the calendar year,” he said.

The September CME wheat future dropped $4 over the course of two months (June 6 reached $11.20 and Aug. 18 $7.31).

A lot of the volatility is due to outside money coming into the markets, and that’s going to continue to affect the commodity markets.

“Anytime there is any kind of political situation that occurs, we’re going to see money flow into the agricultural commodities in a big way,” he said. “It’ll exaggerate the highs, and it’ll exaggerate the lows.”

Oelke says farmers need to be financial planners to understand their costs and breakeven for 2023 and beyond. Innovus Agra clients have been working on finetuning their 2023 budgets since May 2022.

Fall fertilizer costs must be figured accurately – and not just for the fall of 2022, but into the future, as well.

He added that farmers need to understand land prices. A recent land sale near Herman, Minn., included several parcels selling from $8,000-$10,500 per tillable acre. A farm sold near Cosmos, Minn., for $15,000 per acre, and another farm near Sleepy Eye, Minn., sold for $14,000 per acre.

These high prices are going to impact what landowners think they will be receiving for cash rents.

Interest rates for operating loans are also expected to rise – from 4 percent to 6 percent, he suggested. Increased inputs could mean borrowing more money, too.

With as accurate and realistic numbers as possible, farm operations need to understand the costs of growing crops.

Once a breakeven is established, marketing involves selling commodities at a price that is higher than breakeven – hopefully at least a portion of the commodities at a price that is significantly above breakeven.

“You better have a pretty good idea what your cost structure is – and don’t forget input costs or hidden costs,” he said. “The problem is most people don’t really know how they can arrive at a breakeven that is accurate. We also fall into the old fear and greed factors of marketing, too.”