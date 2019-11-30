CARRINGTON, N.D. – Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend the Central Dakota Ag Day in Carrington, N.D., on Thursday, Dec. 5. The sessions will be held at the Carrington Research Extension Center north of Carrington.
The activities start at 9 a.m., with coffee and donuts and a welcome at 9:15 a.m. The first session begins at 9:30 a.m., and is a general session entitled: “Can We All Get Along? The Power of Farmers Group Purchasing,” featuring Kevin Wolsky, president of Central Ag Alliance.
Individual concurrent sessions will start at 10:30 a.m., with the following schedule:
10:30 a.m.
• North Meeting Room: "Market Facilitation Program/Farm Bill" with Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension ag finance specialist • Video Conference Room: "Intercropping Cash Crops 101" with Mike Ostlie, NDSU research agronomist at the CREC.
• Library: "Feeding Poor Quality Wheat and Light Corn" by Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist at the CREC.
11 a.m.
• North Meeting Room: "Soybean Production Research and Recommendations Update" with Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at CREC.
• Video Conference Room: "Everything You Want to Know About Foliage: Feeding Caterpillars on Soybeans" by Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist.
• Library: "CREC Beef Research Update" with Bryan Neville, NDSU animal scientist.
11:30 a.m.
• North Meeting Room: "Advantages of Zone Soil Mapping and Testing" by Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist.
• Video Conference Room: "Land Cash Rent" with Bryon Parman.
• Library: "Forage and Winter Cereal Options for Hay Production and Cover Crops" with Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland management specialist.
Noon lunch sponsored by the North Dakota Soybean Council and North Dakota Corn Council.
1 p.m.
• North Meeting Room: "Palmer Amaranth: The Notorious P.I.G. Weed" by NDSU Extension weed specialist Joe Ikley.
• Video Conference Room: "Comparing Crop Budgets" with Joel Lemer, Adult Farm Management instructor.
• Library: "Selling Meat Off the Farm" with Cody Kreft, N.D. Department of Agriculture.
1:30 p.m.
• North Meeting Room: "Crop Marketing Outlook for Corn and Wheat" by Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crops economist • Video Conference Room: "Wheat Quality Production Issues" with NDSU Extension plant pathologist Andrew Friskop.
• Library: "Using Floors to Protect Profitability in Livestock" by Jason Frey with Hurley & Associates.
2 p.m.
• North Meeting Room: "Crop Marketing Outlook for Soybeans" with Frayne Olson.
• Video Conference Room: "Prevent Plant and Crop Insurance: What You Need to Know" with Jason Rohr and Chris Tofsrud from AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
• Library: "Optimizing Value of the Beef Carcass with Underutilized Cuts" by NDSU associate animal sciences professor Rob Maddock.
2:30 p.m.
• General Session: "Panel of Breakout Session Speakers" with Frayne Olson, Joe Ikley, Dave Franzen, Kevin Sedivec, Bryon Parman and Rob Maddock.
3:30 p.m. – Adjournment
This program is sponsored by the Ag Improvement Associations and Extension offices in the following counties: Foster, Eddy, Wells, Sheridan and Stutsman, as well as the NDSU Carrington REC. No registration is required to attend the conference. Certified crop advisors will be able to receive continuing education credits for attending.
Additional information on the conference can be obtained by calling Alicia Harstad, Stutsman County Extension agent at 701-252-9030 or by email at alicia.harstad@ndsu.edu.