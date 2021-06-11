Check grain with smart camera for automatic tarps

PAGE, N.D. – Producers often have ag camera systems on their semi-trailers so they can check on their grain as it gravity feeds or the auger loads or unloads it from the bin.

With grain prices on the rise, every bit that spills on the ground from overloading is expensive, and underloading can be costly and inefficient.

INVISIONit, LLC, has created a smart camera system mount, called the Pendulum Camera, for use with automatic tarp systems on semi-trailers. The camera mount is patent-pending and is the company’s first product.

“The Pendulum Camera will be able to be operated from the cab on the farmer’s phone or tablet using Wi-Fi,” said Clint Welch, an Oklahoma rancher and co-owner of the company with Steve Johnson, a fourth-generation farmer near Page, N.D. “We have just started working on manufacturing the camera system in North Dakota, so you can’t go out and buy it yet.”

Welch and Johnson worked together to create and design the camera system.

“Steve knows what farmers need to farm and he lends a lot of first-hand experience to our company that other North Dakota farmers can relate to,” he said.

In 2007, Johnson founded Talc USA, an agricultural-based company in Cass County that creates and markets new technologies in liquid and dry seed treatments and inoculants.

Talc USA markets in 26 states, Canada, Ukraine, Russia and South Africa.

Welch has been involved with manufacturing, CNC machining, root cause analysis, production efficiency and process streamlining for decades.