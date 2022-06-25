CLAAS introduces new tractor with front-wheel/rear-track design

For farmers who want the strength and capability associated with CLAAS equipment, the Axion 960 Terra Trac and Axion 930 Terra Trac – the first half-track tractors – are now available in the North American market.

A prototype of the CLAAS half-track tractor with full suspension was unveiled at Agritechnica 2017, held in Hanover, Germany. A market launch occurred in Europe in 2019.

On June 14, 2022, CLAAS introduced the Axion half-track tractor to U.S. dealers, who have been waiting for the two new models.

In 2019, CLAAS also set a goal to double its business in the United States through new product innovations and an expanded CLAAS dealer network.

“These products are the result of years of relentless development focused on improving efficiency, increasing productivity, and exceeding expectations,” said Drew Fletcher, CLAAS American product manager for tractors. “We now have the tractor that is the kind of quality our engineers want and has the performance capabilities that our customers want.”

CLAAS sells three tractor lines in North America – the Xerion 5000/4000 (435-530 horsepower), which competes with 4WD articulated tractors; the Axion 900 Series (325-440 horsepower), which now includes the Axion 960 TT and Axion 930 TT; and the Axion 800 Series, which features 210-285 horsepower tractors.

Describing their most recent additions, CLAAS says the Terra Trac models use a front-wheel, rear-track design with independent suspension. It is designed to pull a load horizontally.

Tracks were first added to the CLAAS combine line up where the tracks sit close to the header and under the grain tank – the heaviest part of the machine during harvest. The combines are designed to distribute weight and provide stability to the header.

On the Axion Terra Trac tractors, the design is focused on pulling the implement behind it. To provide the greatest traction and distribute the weight that is being placed on the rear hitch of the machine, the tracks are placed to the back.

The CLAAS Axion 960 TT model has 440 horsepower, while the 930 TT has 350 horsepower, available with the Terra Trac option. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $612,262 for the Axion 960 TT, and $543,671 for the Axion 930 TT.

An auto-grease unit supplies grease to both Terra Trac wheels. Currently, 25-, 29-, and 35-inch belts are available, with 18-inch belts on 88- and 120-inch centers available in 2023.

With 15 percent more traction than wheels, the half-tracks create less slippage on all types of soils and terrains. Hydraulic cylinders continuously work within the track system to remain in contact with the soil. The design offers great soil contact with minimal compaction and no turn-around-berms.

The machine has a continuously variable CMATIC transmission that offers fuel savings. With four modes, the full hydromechanical CVT transmission is never more than 40 percent hydraulic drive, and never less than 60 percent mechanically driven. The Axion 900 TT has an 8.7 FPT engine, and maintains low-speed, high-torque at 1,400 RPM for significant engine efficiency.

Each tractor has a 229-gallon fuel tank. Hydraulics flow at 58 gallons per minute.

Separated from the chassis by four suspension points, the cab is modern, comfortable, and built as a high-end mobile office. The back windows are curved and designed strategically to provide a full view of any working implement.

“One of our brand values is striving for excellence, significantly supporting our customers with intuitive solutions and innovations that deliver them real value,” Fletcher said. “When I look at this tractor, I see value everywhere from the track, to the tractor’s efficiency and performance capability, to the incredible team at CLAAS that wants you to be successful.

“This is a product we stand behind and are genuinely proud to share with you today,” he concluded.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.