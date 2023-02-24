On Monday, Feb. 6, American Crystal Sugar Company announced that the Sidney Sugars plant will close following the end of clean up in April.

The closure marks the end of nearly a century of family sugarbeet farming in the irrigated Yellowstone Valley in northeastern Montana/northwestern North Dakota, as area farmers are preparing to put their sugarbeet digging machines away for good.

“It was very devastating to all of us growers and our families,” said Jeff Bieber, president of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association. “We are trying to stay optimistic and still see a future without sugarbeets – beets that were attached to a processor (American Crystal Sugar Company) that put the responsibility of remaining profitable on the growers’ shoulders.”

Sugarbeets were the main crop for most of the families in the Yellowstone Valley, and the farmers are still in shock at not being able to grow beets any longer.

Beet farming a family affair

According to Bieber, many of the area sugarbeet farmers are in search of a new identity moving forward.

“We called ourselves sugarbeet farmers, not farmers, and now we will have to rebrand ourselves,” he said.

Some have sons and daughters that returned to the farm, and without that added income, they may have to leave to pursue other careers.

“Since my son graduated from the University of North Dakota, he has been back on the farm ever since and was extremely excited to pursue sugarbeets,” Bieber said. “Now we have to decide if we can secure enough production to keep him actively on the farm, or if he has to go out and get a different job. As a parent, that is really hard.”

Last year, Bieber and his son grew sugarbeets, malt barley, spring wheat and soybeans. Sugarbeets, as their main crop, took significant acreage on the farm.

Bieber farmed with his parents, Jim and Linda, on the family farm that was started in the 1970s.

“My grandparents, George and Alvina Bieber, raised sheep and sugarbeets, and my dad grew up on this diversified farm,” he said.

His grandfather, George, used beet pulp from Sidney Sugars for his sheep. In fact, livestock producers will lose their beet pulp source with the closure of Sidney Sugars.

Farmers will also lose their source for free lime to help their acidic soils.

The Biebers were continually expanding their sugarbeet acreage over the years.

“We have been around 600-700 acres of beets for a few years now. One of our bigger disappointments is we were finally able to secure a piece of ground that we’ve been after for a few years. For the coming year, we would have had 975 acres of sugarbeets,” he said.

Settling in the Yellowstone Valley

Sarah Degn, a member of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association, and a fourth-generation farmer farming the same acres her great-grandparents did, said she feels a lot of sadness around losing a part of her family’s heritage with sugarbeet farming.

“It is not just a job – it’s your life,” she said.

Degn said most of the farm families that grow sugarbeets settled in the Yellowstone Valley around 1920. The area allowed them to utilize water from the Yellowstone River. Sidney Sugars was built in 1925 to accommodate the beet farmers.

“Most of our families moved here with the Homestead Act, and my great-grandparents moved here at that time, too,” Degn said. “When people ask me what I do, I always say, ‘I am a sugarbeet farmer.’”

Her daughter, who is still young, is fascinated by sugarbeet farming, and Degn had thought maybe one day her daughter might be the fifth-generation beet farmer on the family farm.

Degn worked with her dad, Mike, on the family farm until he retired.

“I felt a lot of emotions this week (the week of Feb. 6), looking through pictures of my dad and I from the time I was little here on the farm. And there’s a picture of my daughter standing out in the field holding a sugarbeet,” she said.

Degn remembers when she was young, and her mom drove the beet truck.

“I was a kid when my mom drove the beet truck and would pick my brother and I up from school. We got to ride in the truck or run around the field with my grandparents picking up dropped beets,” she said. “We could hop in with my dad in the tractor when we wanted to. It’s going to feel really strange not having sugarbeets next year.”

When Degn lived in Oregon or Tennessee, she always flew home to harvest beets with her family.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” she said.

The same could be said for the other 70 plus farm families who grew sugarbeets on both sides of the border for Sidney Sugars. Many of the families are generational beet farmers, like Degn.

Don Steinbeisser, former president of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association, who held the position for a long time, said his family has been sugarbeet growers for decades in the Yellowstone Valley.

“Grandpa started the family farm in Sidney, sometime in the 1930s,” Steinbeisser said. “He started with a family and then bought some of the land that is still on our land today. It was mostly trees and brush, and he cleared it and immediately started raising sugarbeets, sheep, and cattle.”

His father, Don Steinbeisser, Sr., who was a state senator in Montana, grew sugarbeets in the Yellowstone Valley, and Don and his brothers helped him.

“When I was young, I remember being out in the sugarbeet fields helping my dad, and my brothers and I would always fight over who got to drive the truck. We would be out there every day after school helping Dad,” he said. “Growing sugarbeets was in our blood.”

But the Steinbeisser family had to quit growing beets last year. They were raising beets well below the cost of production.

“Our contract kept getting cut year after year and we couldn’t justify growing sugarbeets anymore. When we decided to quit last year, we had found out they were cutting our contract by $2 a ton and planned to cut more in 2023. That was it – we were done,” he said. “But it was a difficult decision because raising sugarbeets was our livelihood.”

Steinbeisser had to tell his dad, who had always been a proud sugarbeet grower.

“It was a sad day, but before my dad died, I was able to tell him that we couldn’t grow sugarbeets anymore,” he said.

Steinbeisser said Big Sky Co-op, a group of beet farmers, wanted to buy Sidney Sugars from American Crystal Sugar Company in 2019. The plant needed repairs, according to the group, and Big Sky wanted to take it over, repair, and maintain it so it would last decades into the future.

“Things just don’t work if you don’t maintain them. If we could have bought it, it would have been maintained at the level that it was when Imperial Sugars owned it,” he said. “We wanted it to be there for our children and grandchildren.”

Big Sky Co-op offered a good price for Sidney Sugars, growers said, and everyone thought it was going to be accepted. American Crystal Sugar Company looked like they were going to sell the factory.

“We have been working with the growers in an effort to outline the terms of an agreement that makes sense for both parties,” said Tom Astrup, American Crystal Sugar Company CEO, in late 2018. “We believe we have now outlined the terms of such an agreement and look forward to working with the local growers to complete the negotiations of the transaction details.”

Then the price suddenly became unaffordable for the group, which was a shock to growers, Steinbeisser said.

Big Sky Co-op had planned to sell sugar through the same co-op that Sidney Sugars had always used. Growers would still be growing sugarbeets if they could have been allowed to buy it.

“At one time, when Holly Sugar Corporation owned the factory, Sidney was their flagship company,” Steinbeisser said. “Sidney was always the money-maker for Holly in spite of California having more acres. We had the best quality sugar, the best quality beets, and we were partners with Holly in every way. That pride and joy we had in our factory has been taken away.”

Bieber said since America Crystal Sugar Company purchased Sidney Sugars in 2002, the growers have had tens of millions of dollars taken from their beet payments and contract negotiations.

“The growers fought hard in these negotiations to have that money stay in Sidney to be reinvested in the Sidney factory to improve its efficiency and workplace environment. Sadly, that was not done, and that money left Sidney to guarantee a profit to American Crystal,” he said.

Steinbeisser, Degn, and Bieber, along with other sugarbeet growers in the Yellowstone Valley, are concerned about the employees at Sidney Sugars losing the job and the fact the closure will affect the entire Sidney community.

According to a call made to Sidney Sugars, some 180 employees lost their jobs. But other sources claim the number of employees was closer to 300.

“There was a huge number of jobs cut in the Sidney area and at all the beet receiving stations – that is all gone,” Steinbeisser said. “The employees worked hard at that factory and tried their best for all of us growers. We all want to thank them.”

Degn said hundreds of people in northeastern Montana and northwest North Dakota worked at the Sidney Sugars factory.

“That doesn’t count the people that work harvest at the receiving stations and have temporary jobs in the winter to get through,” she said. “It’s one of our biggest corporations employing a lot of people.”

In addition, many businesses in Sidney depended on the factory employees to help their businesses survive – whether it be implement stores, grocery stores, hardware stores or other shops in town. The whole city and surrounding communities where beets were grown will be affected.

“There’s going to be a lot of long-term pain,” Degn said. “I think people haven’t thought about it yet as far as how this will affect all the businesses in our community. For a lot of us, this is our home. We don’t want to pull up roots and go anywhere else.”

Beet growers looking at other crops

Steinbeisser said he will probably be growing more corn and soybeans now.

“Our net return on corn this year was higher than it was on sugarbeets,” he said. “And right now, if you’re paying attention and doing your marketing and watching soybean prices, you can start locking in soybean prices here pretty soon and they’re over $15 right now on the futures.”

Degn wants to try growing winter canola this year, and she also grows hops for the malting industry, as well as wheat. She will put the canola on 45 acres as a trial and see how it produces.

“Farmers might grow more soybeans and we have the capability, with irrigation, to grow other crops. However, I am a little concerned that the the elevators are going to get overwhelmed this fall and be full of grain because farmers will need to switch some acres to grains,” she said.

A lot of beet farmers did not build many grain bins on their farms because beets were their main crop. They were delivered straight to a receiving station or to the factory.

“A lot of us don't have enough on-farm storage because we’ve had beets, so we didn't need it. But what will happen this year?” Degn wondered.

In the letter stating Sidney Sugars would close, American Crystal Sugar Company officials stated farmers were not interested in growing sugarbeets anymore because acreage was down.

“Not a lot of growers decided to quit beets and do something else,” Bieber said. “While there were some, most of the reduction in acres came from growers deciding to plant a little less of their beets. Beets are a very labor-intensive crop, especially with the irrigation. You needed to find labor.”

Degn said it was not that easy to find labor every year, and farmers’ families helped out as much as they could. Growers with flood irrigation had to move the tubes regularly, a hard job, especially for older farmers.

Some older farmers who could retire decided it was time to do it when the contract with American Crystal kept going downhill.

Degn said that left younger farmers, like her, who don’t have as many acres as the older farmers did.

“The number of acres is down because it has come down to me and the younger guys who don’t have as many acres. We don't have the ability to have as many acres for various reasons, and equipment and labor is expensive,” she said.

Degn has also had an issue with glyphosate-resistant weeds and the factory required growers to plant glyphosate-tolerant sugarbeets.

“I have an issue with glyphosate-resistant weeds, so there's only certain parts of my farm I can put beets on every year,” she said.

Because of the resistant weeds, Degn had to buy a mower and mow the weeds down before she could dig her sugarbeets.

“Some of the kochia got to be 5 feet tall and our defoliators were plugging up and our diggers were plugging,” she said.

Researchers say crop rotation and rotating chemistries can help with resistant weeds. Degn had moved to a four-year rotation to help with the weed resistance.

“By next year, I would have had my weed problem under control, and I could have grown more acres. I know I am not the only one with the resistant weed problem,” she said.

An issue growers faced with the factory was the fact the Sidney MDU plant was closing the coal mine, and the factory would then be powered by natural gas. That cost may eventually have been taken off farmer contracts, but no one knows for sure.

“Sidney Sugars has not been upgraded in a long time,” Steinbeisser said. If fact, Holly had upgraded the plant in the 1990s before American Crystal purchased it.

The beet growers grow on valuable farmland, and over the years not only have they purchased all the equipment needed for beet farming, but many invested in center pivots and all the irrigation technology to help grow high-yielding sugarbeets.

If a farmer put their profits into a new digger last year, what is going to happen to it now? Will equipment just sit in barns or be sold at a farm auction?

The closing of Sidney Sugars will also make it harder to obtain quality crop data for research, whether that be through Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center or the Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory - USDA ARS, which are both located in Sidney.

“The factory closing is a tough blow. There is a lot of concern in the Sidney community about the impact, not only to farmers, but the local economy. The impact won’t be too bad for our research,” said Bart Stevens, research leader at the Sidney USDA ARS lab.

“I have included sugarbeet in all of our irrigated systems research to date, but our mission really isn’t tied to that crop. I hope to be able to grow beets this year to finish one last study, but we will have to figure out how to get crop quality data, which has been furnished by the factory lab in the past. We will also have to find a way to get rid of about 40 tons of harvested beet roots. We will probably rely on university colleagues to handle that since they are a little more able to give stuff away to farmers,” he concluded.