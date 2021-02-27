Come celebrate the 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo on March 3-5

MINOT, N.D. – With a half century since the show’s inception, the KMOT Ag Expo has grown to become one of the region’s largest indoor farm shows, revealing the latest technological advancements in agriculture and showcasing larger than life iron-built farm machinery.
The 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo, one of the premier farming shows in the Upper Midwest, kicks off on Wednesday, March 3, and will continue through Friday, March 5, at the State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Each year the event draws approximately 30,000-40,000 people.
The KMOT Ag Expo was originally scheduled for Jan. 27-29 earlier this year, but amid COVID concerns, it was decided to push the show back a handful of weeks.
“We wanted to see the COVID case numbers let up a bit and see if the vaccine would be rolling out,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There was talk of canceling the show, but the State Fair Center had room for us in early March, so we made a decision to push it back and re-evaluate. Then the numbers started to go down and we decided to go forward with the show.”
Telin says the final decision to go forward with the show was made once Gov. Doug Burgum lifted the state’s mask mandate. Masks will not be required during the KMOT Ag Expo, but they will be recommended and the show will have masks available for anyone who wants to wear one.
“We’ll have sanitation areas and the State Fair Center has fogging machines, which they’ll use to disinfect areas,” he said. “We’re going by what the CDC recommends and we’re working with Ward County health officials to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”
With this year being the 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo, Telin said they had originally planned some special stuff to commemorate the event in terms of giveaways and raffles, but they had to re-evaluate because of COVID.
“With all the COVID stuff and all the things we had to work through to just get the show off the ground this year, we kind of had to push all that off to the backburner,” he said. “Potentially next year, even though it will be the 51st year, we’ll do something a little heavier for it.”
There’s a lot of different factors that drive farmers and ranchers to the KMOT Ag Expo each and every year. The usual January timing of the show puts the KMOT Ag Expo dead in the heart of winter, but with the show being pushed back this year, Telin is expecting a large turnout.
“What’s great about it is that it’s all indoors,” he said. “We’re all under one roof, so you can see all your vendors without having to go outside in the cold. With the show being the first week of March, there might be a little spring fever going on, so we should get some good traffic with people coming to the show.”
This year’s KMOT Ag Expo will feature approximately 1,100 booths with over 350 exhibitors, including all the big machinery vendors, including John Deere, Case IH and Butler.
“They’re always a big draw because everyone wants to see all the new equipment that’s coming out next year,” Telin said.
When it comes to the KMOT Ag Expo, everything is 100 percent related to the business of agriculture.
“Everything is tailored to agriculture,” Telin said. “This is a chance for our vendors and clients to get their new products out for 2021. They do quite a bit of business here, especially with people buying seed for the new year. Most importantly, everything here is ag related. A lot of other shows have some mom and pop stuff in there, but we keep it straight, 100 percent ag related, which is nice for our viewers in the area that come to the show.”
Day sponsors for the 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo include SRT Communications, Inc., Farm Credit Services and BASF. Bremer Bank is the Information Booth sponsor, UPL is a hall sponsor, and West Dakota Chevy returns as the official truck of the KMOT Ag Expo.
“Everything is sold out,” Telin said. “People are eager to get out and do something, so I think attendance will be excellent this year. We had some concerns with our Canadian exhibitors, but we still have some coming, so that worked out well for us.”
Seminars/exhibits
The KMOT Ag Expo’s informational seminars continue to be one of the most important aspects of the annual show for farmers and ranchers. This year’s show continues that tradition.
Seminars will be held in the Norsk Room in the upper level of the State Fair Center during all three days of the KMOT Ag Expo.
“Our seminar room is all filled up,” Telin said. “There are different seminars throughout the day, all day long. It’s nice for people that come to the show, and it allows them to take a break and take in some of the seminars and relax.”
Other information
Parking and admission are free, and there is a heated shuttle bus to bring attendees from the parking lot to the front door of the KMOT Ag Expo. Upon arrival, attendees are invited to stop by the KMOT/Bremer Information Booth where official programs with exhibitor maps and listings are available.
“The shuttle bus is a really nice thing we have,” Telin said. “It’s a pretty big event, so parking ranges pretty far away. The shuttle bus will bring you right to the front door. We’ve got free parking and free admission.”
Doors to the KMOT Ag Expo are open on Wednesday and Thursday, March 3-4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to a great show. I think moving it back a few weeks will help with getting a good attendance. We’ll be back to our normal January time next year,” Telin concluded.