Come celebrate the 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo on March 3-5

MINOT, N.D. – With a half century since the show’s inception, the KMOT Ag Expo has grown to become one of the region’s largest indoor farm shows, revealing the latest technological advancements in agriculture and showcasing larger than life iron-built farm machinery.

The 50th annual KMOT Ag Expo, one of the premier farming shows in the Upper Midwest, kicks off on Wednesday, March 3, and will continue through Friday, March 5, at the State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Each year the event draws approximately 30,000-40,000 people.

The KMOT Ag Expo was originally scheduled for Jan. 27-29 earlier this year, but amid COVID concerns, it was decided to push the show back a handful of weeks.

“We wanted to see the COVID case numbers let up a bit and see if the vaccine would be rolling out,” said Todd Telin, KMOT Ag Expo manager. “There was talk of canceling the show, but the State Fair Center had room for us in early March, so we made a decision to push it back and re-evaluate. Then the numbers started to go down and we decided to go forward with the show.”

Telin says the final decision to go forward with the show was made once Gov. Doug Burgum lifted the state’s mask mandate. Masks will not be required during the KMOT Ag Expo, but they will be recommended and the show will have masks available for anyone who wants to wear one.

“We’ll have sanitation areas and the State Fair Center has fogging machines, which they’ll use to disinfect areas,” he said. “We’re going by what the CDC recommends and we’re working with Ward County health officials to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”