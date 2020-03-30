Time is money, especially for those who make their living in agriculture. Farmers operate under specific timing windows and any unnecessary delays can be detrimental to their bottom lines.
CommoditAg, founded in 2017, combines the efficiency and convenience of digital technology and e-commerce capabilities with deep-rooted agriculture knowledge to provide farmers with a top-notch customer experience and the best value available.
An easy-to-use online ordering platform, CommoditAg utilizes an extensive network of local warehouses offering high quality agriculture products at low prices directly to their farm. With easy pick-up and delivery services, farmers no longer have to wait to get what they need before going to the field.
“CommoditAg was founded by the farm community for the purpose of meeting today’s farming needs,” said John Demerly, CEO of CommoditAg. “Our team has generations of experience, deeply rooted in agriculture, that farmers can trust, as well as the ability to get products where and when farms need them.”
The company is regularly adding fulfillment centers across the country to expand inventory and create competitive pricing and reliability for its customers. CommoditAg partners with innovating agriculture retailers that understand the changing needs and expectations of today’s farmers and have the expertise and capabilities to help farmers succeed.
“Our customers can come and pick up their products from our fulfillment centers,” said Harley Rensing, CommoditAg customer care manager, at Commodity Classic on Feb. 27. “We work with 10 different ag retailers and those fulfillment centers are owned by those ag retailers. Our furthest western location is in Eden, Colo., and our furthest eastern location is in Lancaster, Ohio.”
Rensing says the company hopes to operate coast-to-coast by 2021.
“We add locations regularly, depending on how long it takes to get everything done on the backend,” she said.
CommoditAg’s network allows farmers to buy at lower costs because they operate on simplicity – eliminating returns, exchanges, buy-backs and re-sprays.
“A lot of ag retailers are full-service,” Rensing said. “They’ll check your fields, spray your fields and make recommendations. Sometimes, on the backend of those prices, they have that factored in. With us, we don’t have those services with our products, so we can sell products for a lot cheaper. So it’s another option for farmers.”
Through the collective power of the company’s infrastructure, CommoditAg is introducing a new agriculture supply chain model backed with expertise and experience that farmers expect from companies they know and trust.
“One of the things that really separates CommoditAg is our customer service,” Rensing said. “As simple as it sounds, we answer the phone. With our products, there are no specific guarantees or rebates, but we do refunds if there’s something like a formulation problem. We always work with our customers, taking every call we get into consideration. If a customer is looking for a product or if we get calls for a product we don’t currently have, we make sure to figure out how to get ahold of that product and help better service our customers.
“Our main goal is to make sure we have the best service of products on the website to offer our customers,” Rensing continued. “The big thing that sets us apart is that we work directly with ag retailers. We aren’t trying to take away from ag retailers or their services. We just want our customers to have another option.”
CommoditAg also goes a long way toward connecting farmers and retailers that without CommoditAg wouldn’t have the opportunity to build a relationship.
New app for iOS and Android mobile devices
CommoditAg recently launched a new app for iOS and Android mobile devices to provide the opportunity for agricultural producers and farmers to research and order products anytime, anywhere.
“As the farm community’s leading online agriculture retailer, we know that introducing a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate app is essential to assure that our customers can make purchasing decisions effortlessly and quickly,” Demerly said. “We want our customers to have direct access to the products they need from the palm of their hand, whether they’re in their tractor, barn, home or office. The launch of this app further streamlines our buying process, making it a convenient and accessible experience for CommoditAg customers.”
To download the app, go to the Apple App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices. To learn more about CommoditAg, visit CommoditAg.com.