Frayne Olson, crops economist and marketing specialist at North Dakota State University, says the general belief in the marketplace right now is that commodity prices will slowly drift lower heading into the summer months this year.

In late February, USDA held its 2023 Agriculture Outlook Forum, a two-day conference where the department comes out with their estimates for the year based on mathematical forecasting.

“There’s no farmer survey information that goes into these estimates,” Olson said. “It’s based on what they see and it’s based on prices. It’s a starting point on what they expect to happen.

“We’re moving back to trendline yields. The yield forecast that came out is basically a 30-year average yield that’s been adjusted for technology,” he continued. “Every year it goes up a little bit because our varieties get better, we have better chemistry for disease and insect control, and we have bigger machinery to plant and harvest faster. Basically the science of agriculture is getting better.”

In 2022, farmers experienced lower than average yields due to severe drought conditions up and down the western Corn Belt, essentially from Canada down to Texas, which pulled average yields down.

“So our yield numbers are going up because we’re using the average, not last year’s numbers,” Olson said. “Private analysts are also expecting an increase in planted acreage of corn, and we already know there’s been an increase in winter wheat seedings. USDA forecasts soybean plantings to be about neutral, comparable to last year.”

With increased acreage and trendline yields, the expectation is for things on the supply side to become a lot more comfortable, according to Olson.

“So right now, I think the grain markets in particular are thinking that if we do get that kind of planted acreage and average yields, our inventories will start to rebuild,” he said. “The general belief in the marketplace is that we’ll see prices slowly drift lower as we go into the summer months, but that’s based on the assumption that we’ll have good spring planting and our weather will be somewhat average, which leads to average yields. It’s not that prices will fall off a cliff, but those are the things that are setting the general expectations.”

While that’s the current expectation, there are some events or “wild cards” that could change that, both inside and outside of agriculture.

Prospective Plantings

At the end of March, USDA will release their Prospective Plantings report, where the department will survey about 80,000 farmers across the U.S. about their planting intentions.

“This is important because the report is what farmers are thinking, not what the math says will happen,” Olson said. “That planted acreage estimate is usually the number private analysts and forecasters will use until we get updated information in June. That’s the number for several months, and it will impact corn, soybeans, and wheat.”

South America

Both Brazil and Argentina are major competitors with the U.S. for corn and soybean exports. For soybeans, Brazil, as of the end of February, was about one-third of the way harvested, although some rain showers were slowing progress.

“The slowing harvest means the second crop of corn, the Safrinha crop, may be planted later than we expected,” Olson said. “In the old days, Brazilians in the north, close to the Amazon, grew soybeans on soybeans on soybeans. They’d harvest soybeans and come right back and plant soybeans, but they ran into enough production issues that they don’t do that anymore. Now they harvest soybeans and come back and plant corn. If soybean harvest is delayed, that means their second crop corn planting will be delayed, as well.”

Moving from north to south with their harvest, Brazil goes from really warm weather to cooler weather. Their double-crop corn in the southern region, which is equivalent to our north in the U.S., is getting planted late enough that there are concerns that if they don’t get good enough weather, there could be some frost damage later on.

“This would impact Brazil’s ability to export corn,” Olson said. “Their second crop corn is about 75 percent of their total bushels, so it’s kind of a big deal.”

As for the Argentina crop, it’s been reported that it’s much smaller than anticipated, despite catching a few rains of late. If that crop keeps getting smaller, what happens to global prices and competition? Will we see an increase in late-season export pace from the U.S.?

“We are watching U.S. export sales for corn and soybeans to see if we pick up sales,” Olson said. “In my opinion, the odds of picking up corn sales are better than additional soybean sales. Typically this time of year, our soybean exports drop off and are pretty minimal. We could have a couple big purchases, which would lift the marketplace, but that would be short-term and temporary.”

Outside of agriculture factors

One development outside of agriculture that could impact prices is the short-term grain corridor agreement out of the Black Sea region.

“After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine basically shut down all their ports,” Olson said. “Back in July, there was an agreement between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations to create a safe corridor for agriculture vessels to travel in and out of the Port of Odessa. A lot of the grain that’s been leaving Ukraine has been through that corridor.”

The original agreement was for 120 days, and once that ran out, the agreement was extended for another 120 days. That second agreement is due to end on March 18, and as of this writing, negotiations were still ongoing.

“Those negotiations will have an impact on corn and wheat,” Olson said. “When we look at Ukrainian exports, half the grain exported out of Ukraine since the corridor was opened up was corn. Only 30 percent was wheat. If that corridor doesn’t get extended, that would be negative news, which would push up prices because supply would be a lot tighter.”

One big picture item to watch is the escalating tensions with China and their stance on whether or not to support Russia in their conflict with Ukraine.

“Political tensions with the U.S. and China are starting to increase again,” Olson said. “So far, it hasn’t really impacted trade, either agriculture or commerce, but there’s a worry about whether we’ll go back to some trade war as a result of these political tensions.”

Closing thoughts

While Olson says everything is pointing towards prices slowly drifting lower heading into the summer months, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some additional sales opportunities.

“There could be some pops or spikes in pricing, and my view is that those won’t last very long,” he said. “Be prepared and have some pricing targets in mind. Don’t be afraid to make some sales.”